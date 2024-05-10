Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The cleanup of a toxic landfill near homes and a recreation center in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood has hit a major milestone.

The EPA completed the cap on the Clearview Landfill late last year and celebrated with residents at an event Saturday.

“Finally we feel like they are listening to us,” said Victor Jackson, a longtime resident of the neighborhood and vice chair of Eastwick United CDC.

The Clearview Landfill straddles the line between Philadelphia and Delaware County and was added to the EPA’s National Priorities List of contaminated sites in 2001. When operating, it accepted municipal, demolition and hospital waste. It contains PFAS, arsenic, pesticides and other toxic chemicals.

As part of an urban renewal project, homes were built on contaminated soil from the landfill. During the cleanup, the EPA tested soil in yards and dug contaminated dirt out of around 200 residential properties and a park.

The EPA’s contractors compacted this contaminated soil onto the landfill, then capped it with a roughly 4-foot layer of clean clay, sand and topsoil and planted thousands of baby trees and shrubs all over the landfill.

“It’s all meant to act like a big sponge,” said EPA superfund remedial project manager Josh Barber.

The landfill is located near the place where two creeks meet and nearby homes experience frequent flooding. The landfill cap, known as an evapotranspiration cover, will protect people and wildlife from exposure to the buried toxins — even during flood events, Barber said.

The EPA now considers the landfill safe for light recreation, like walking or hiking.