Eastwick United launches grant program to fill another gap in Isaias recovery

The Unmet Needs Roundtable initially reached out to around 250 families identified as impacted by Isaias. The group provided case management services to around 60, and of those, will likely end up giving direct assistance in the form of repairs or new appliances to roughly 40, said Julia Menzo, director of community outreach for Liberty Lutheran, a member of the Unmet Needs Roundtable. The group is looking for volunteers to help finish jobs such as installing drywall and painting in homes this spring, but does not plan to take on any new cases.

Applications submitted so far for the Eastwick United grant are revealing additional households who did not connect with the Unmet Needs Roundtable, Moseley said.

“This is just a whole new list, if you will, of individuals that were totally unidentified, that we didn’t know about,” she said.

People with unfinished repairs more than two years after the flood may have inadequate flood insurance, Moseley said, or their income may fall just above the eligibility limits of city assistance programs for repairs. The volunteer-reliant model of the Unmet Needs Roundtable also proved challenging amid a pandemic, Moseley said.

“You had a lot of people who could slip through the cracks,” she said.

Eastwick United’s grant program is open to any Eastwick resident with unfinished repairs from Isaias damage, regardless of income. Applicants must be current on their mortgage payments and at least have an agreement in place to pay any outstanding city taxes, Moseley said. Eastwick United plans to distribute an initial roughly two dozen grants, but will try to acquire more funding if needed.

Bannister hopes his neighbors — especially those who are elderly or living on fixed incomes — will take advantage of the grant program. He sees Eastwick’s recovery work as a potential model for other communities hit by disasters.

“Get what you need to get your homes back in order,” he said. “Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. … Let’s shine, take this moment and really show them how it can be done.”