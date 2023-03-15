The coalition of gardens and nonprofits pushing the Land Bank to change its practices says the agency started requiring mortgages for community garden dispositions in 2020.

Since then, Neighborhood Gardens Trust, a nonprofit that preserves land for community gardens, has tried to obtain ten parcels from the Land Bank, Department of Public Property, and Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority, but has not been able to negotiate terms the nonprofit deems acceptable, said Executive Director Jenny Greenberg. Taking on mortgages for these properties based on their assessed market values would add millions of dollars in liabilities to the nonprofit’s books, she said.

“The idea that there could be this threat looming, that if a city inspector were to interpret it as not clean and free of debris, they could take it back — those are just not terms we can accept,” Greenberg said.

The parcels Neighborhood Gardens Trust wants to acquire include the Wiota Street Garden, the more than 40-year-old Summer-Winter Garden, the Holly Street Neighbors Community Garden, and the 50-year-old Viola Street Community Garden, Greenberg said.

“These gardeners act like they own them, right, in terms of responsibility — and they deserve to have the peace of mind that they’re protected for the future,” Greenberg said.

The coalition of groups that signed Monday’s letter recommend the Land Bank rely on deed restrictions with prominent reversion clauses to keep land transferred to community gardens from being used for other purposes. Under the agency’s published disposition policy, 30-year self-amortizing mortgages are just one of four types of restrictions the Land Bank can place on property conveyed for a nominal price.

The Land Bank board said Tuesday it plans to discuss the issue as an agenda item during next month’s meeting on April 11.

“We can have the conversation that needs to be had with all the public participation, and hear all sides of the story,” said Land Bank board chair and director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development Anne Fadullon.