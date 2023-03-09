The more than $6 billion budget Mayor Jim Kenney proposed last week includes new investments in cleaning up the litter and illegally dumped debris that clog sidewalks, streets, and empty lots across Philadelphia. But people pushing for a cleaner city are disappointed.

“It’s a Band-Aid on a giant wound,” said Oskar Castro, who frequently finds tires, furniture, and other debris dumped near his Southwest Philly home. “We’ll still be dealing with the root cause of the problem.”

Illegal dumping and litter tend to be most abundant in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, including parts of Southwest, West, and North Philly, according to the city’s last published litter index report.

The materials released by the Mayor’s office highlight $1.8 million in the proposed operating budget for a new illegal dumping cleanup crew, which would bring the number of such crews to four, after others roll out this spring. The proposal also includes an expansion of the city’s neighborhood street sweeping program, which currently covers 14 high-litter areas of the city from spring to fall, into six new areas. This will likely cost around $5 million and include 58 new positions, said Streets Department spokesperson Keisha McCarty-Skelton.

But zero-waste and anti-dumping advocates say these new investments focus on the wrong thing: cleaning up litter and illegal dumping after it happens, rather than preventing it in the first place.

“This budget is like a dinosaur,” said Nic Esposito, director of policy and engagement at Circular Philadelphia and the city’s former Zero Waste and Litter director before the position was cut in 2020. “It’s a relic. It’s investing in the reactive strategies that have proven not to work, over and over.”

The Mayor’s total proposed budget for the Streets Department next fiscal year comes to $354 million, almost $26 million more than the current year’s budget, McCarty-Skelton said.

The Streets Department has not yet released a line-by-line spending plan for the next fiscal year. More details about the budget should emerge this spring through a series of hearings before City Council, which must approve a final version of the budget by the end of June.

A coalition of groups wants Philly’s next mayor to end illegal dumping by 2028, in part by compensating residents who clean up their own neighborhoods, “activating” vacant lots with community gardens or programming, and re-establishing the slashed Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet.