Mayor Jim Kenney kills anti-litter initiative amid coronavirus budget crunch

Mayor Jim Kenney wants to slash and behead the office he created four years ago to reduce litter and illegal dumping in a city long known for its filth.

The Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet would be cut and the director position eliminated under the plan proposed by Kenney last week in response to the estimated $649 million budget hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Two staff members and the office’s work will be absorbed by the city’s Office of Sustainability.

“I can confirm that the Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet will not continue to exist as a separate entity, ” Kelly Cofrancisco, a spokeswoman for the city, said in an email.

Kenney created the litter office, headed by director Nic Esposito, at the end of 2016 to coordinate cleaning efforts across city agencies, businesses, and other community groups. The goal was to reduce litter in public spaces and waste in landfills and incinerators by 90% by 2035.

Over the last three years, the cabinet created an interactive geolocated ‘litter index” mapping litter levels across the city and issued a city-wide plan to reduce waste, litter, and illegal dumping. It worked on bills to reduce illegal dumping and plastic waste and started the city’s first urban composting facility.