Coronavirus kills Philly street sweeping expansion

Street sweeping in Philadelphia is over before it began.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has slashed the long-awaited expansion of a pilot program as part of dramatic budget cuts proposed for the city’s revised 2021 budget.

Philadelphia is the only big city in the country to lack a comprehensive street sweeping program. But Marisa Waxman, Kenney’s budget director, said Thursday that the projected $10 to $11 million needed to finance the expanded program was not in the cards.

“As we looked across the budget with a $649 million gap, we had to prioritize what we still are able to do and we focused on keeping Philadelphians safe, healthy and educated,” Waxman said.

A WHYY report revealed early last year that the Philadelphia Parking Authority had raked in millions off sanitation-related parking tickets even though city sweeper trucks rarely traversed the handful of streets still scheduled for cleaning.

In the following months, Kenney and City Council each proposed millions in new initiatives to expand litter collection efforts — including a $2.3 million pilot program that employed leaf blowers to help sweep up debris.

Earlier this year, the city scrapped the blowers but settled on a plan to expand traditional street sweeping efforts beyond six initial pilot zones, with an ultimate goal of achieving citywide cleaning.