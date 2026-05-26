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An unprecedented stretch of summer-like weather followed by days of freezing temperatures in April has left New Jersey vineyards facing what growers and agricultural experts describe as one of the most severe frost events in decades. The temperature swings threaten not only future wine production but the broader network of farms that help drive the Garden State’s agricultural economy.

However, vineyard owners and industry leaders say New Jersey wineries remain open and growers are working to stabilize supply for 2027 and 2028, while seeking long-term solutions for an increasingly unpredictable climate.

“This is unlike anything many growers have experienced in decades,” said Dustin Tarpine, chair of the Garden State Wine Growers Association, in a statement.

The association recently canceled its Sips, Stars & Stripes: A NJ Wine Revolution event because of widespread vineyard damage tied to the freeze. Growers reported extensive damage to primary and secondary grapevine buds, and are concerned about 2027 as well.

Gary Pavlis, an Atlantic County agricultural agent with Rutgers Cooperative Extension, said the conditions align with what researchers around the world have warned about for years.

“Due to climate change, frost is going to be much more likely worldwide for grapes,” Pavlis said, referencing an international conference on climate and viticulture he attended in Bordeaux, France. He also said this is impacting not only New Jersey but many mid-Atlantic states.

“We’ve seen frost before. I’ve never seen it so distributed throughout the state,” he said. “When you go from the north all the way to Atlantic County, everybody’s affected.”

Pavlis said the only areas that appeared largely insulated were vineyards in Cape May County, where coastal conditions helped buffer temperatures.

The freeze followed several days of temperatures in the 80s and 90s that accelerated bud break across vineyards statewide. Once the vines began growing, the sudden return to temperatures in the low 20s became devastating.

“It was one of those perfect storm scenarios,” said Larry Sharrott, owner of Sharrott Winery in Hammonton.

Sharrott said his vineyard had already developed shoots across all 22 acres when temperatures plunged unexpectedly.

“We saw roughly 85% to 90% of the young shoots were killed,” he said.

Sharrott said the winery used candles, smudge pots and helicopters in attempts to warm the vineyards, but the cold proved too severe.

“The weather forecast for Monday morning was off by 10 degrees,” he said. “We had no idea we were going to get hit as hard as we did.”