Farmers face challenging drought conditions across the Garden State

With the sun shining down on South Jersey, Monday was a perfect day to pick a pumpkin, unless you were overdressed.

“It’s pretty warm,” said Vail Grafton of Sicklerville, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a vest. “Not going to lie I think we’re all sweating a little bit.”

Summer-like temperatures spreading late into October have some people enjoying the sun.

“From a selfish point of view, I’m enjoying the weather. I’m enjoying being outside,” said Fran Hawthorne of Mullica Hill.

But for the people behind the scenes at Duffield’s Farm in Sewell, the weather has been challenging.

“The trees, the leaves will start drying up and shriveling a little bit so we have to be on the ball with that,” said owner David Duffield as he stood next to his apple orchard.

Extra watering is needed through sprinklers and irrigation systems.