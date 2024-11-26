Recent rainfall not enough to pull Philly region out of drought, climatologists say

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

The Philadelphia region finally received significant rainfall last week following two months of record dryness that led to drought warnings in New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania.

The rain came as a relief in New Jersey, where firefighters have been battling an unseasonably high number of wildfires triggered by severe drought conditions.

Following last week’s rainfall, the state’s fire service lifted an open fire ban, and on Monday, Delaware’s state fire marshall followed suit.

However, the recent rainfall is not enough to make up the deficit, or pull the region out of drought conditions, said New Jersey state climatologist David Robinson.

“We need an inch of rain a week on average to keep things from getting worse, but we need more than that on occasion to really begin to dig in and reduce the deficit of 10 inches that’s gathered over the last three months,” he said.