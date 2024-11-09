From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

As the region faces severe drought and record-low rainfall, an unseasonably high number of wildfires have burned in New Jersey this fall.

The state’s Forest Fire Service has responded to more than 300 wildfires since Oct. 20 alone — that’s more than eight times the number of wildfires during the same timeframe last year, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

Firefighters are currently battling three wildfires in Gloucester, Ocean and Burlington counties, and 100 households in Evesham Township were evacuated for several hours on Thursday.

New Jersey fire officials designated the fire risk as “extreme” throughout the state on Friday, as the region faced a Red Flag Warning triggered by high winds and low humidity. The U.S. Drought Monitor this week also upgraded much of South Jersey’s drought status from “severe” to “extreme.”

“It’s rather remarkable the number of fires that have erupted in this state, and elsewhere outside of New Jersey in the local areas, in the last couple of weeks,” said David Robinson, New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University.

Wildfires are usually more frequent during the spring because the deciduous trees have yet to branch out and provide shade. The grass also has yet to moisten, and there’s a lot of brush left over from the fall.