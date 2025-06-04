This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

People in the Philadelphia area who are sensitive to poor air quality should take precautions on Wednesday as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada will help raise levels of ozone over the region.

Wednesday will be a Code Orange day for ozone in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, according to Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection.

The warning means air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including young children, older adults and people with lung conditions such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Ozone can inflame airways and aggravate respiratory issues, causing coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. It can also cause more frequent asthma attacks.

People in sensitive groups should limit their activity outside, state officials said.