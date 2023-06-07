Public health officials say wearing N95 masks outdoors can help reduce intake of air pollution from wildfire smoke. (Jennifer Swanson/NPR)

Another air quality alert has been issued across the region as wildfires in Canada continue to burn, and smoke travels to the northeastern United States. In Philadelphia today, the city’s skyscrapers were drowned by a hazy sky, and a burning smell lingered in the air.

Fine particles in the air can affect vulnerable populations such as children, seniors and people with respiratory and cardiovascular problems. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Wearing the right type of mask could help, said Dr. Jane Clougherty, a professor of environmental and occupational health at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University.

“Just like we learned during the midst of the COVID pandemic, N95 masks will help filter out the vast majority of fine particulate matter,” she said. “Face masks, unfortunately, will not help to remove gasses from the air, but they can help to reduce individual particle exposures.”

She said KN95 masks would also be effective.

Dr. Khalil Savary, a pediatric pulmonologist at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, adds that N95 masks must be well-fitted in order to be effective.

He advises people to avoid any outdoor activities, including dining outside, and to close the windows.

“If you have a window unit or a central air unit that’s inside the house and you can recirculate the air inside, that’s good,” Savary said. “Even if you’re in the car, you should turn on [the] recirculate [button] on your car, instead of having the windows open.”

Air conditioning filters can also remove particles and reduce the impacts of poor air quality, Clougherty said. The flipside, she said, is that air conditioning produces more emissions.

“Air conditioning is very electricity intensive, which does mean we’re increasing the demand on the electricity grid and emissions from power plants upwind of us,” Clougherty said.

Purchasing an air purifier could help, but it must be a HEPA filter, experts say. Other types of systems can contribute to ozone concentrations indoors, which is a gaseous exposure that can irritate the respiratory system. The Environmental Protection Agency has information about air purifiers.

Savary cautions against running to the store, however.

“It’s kind of like the toilet paper debacle of 2020. If you don’t already have a HEPA filter, you can still reduce your exposure by closing the windows, circulating the air in your home,” he said.

Savary advises his patients to make what he calls a “brick city air purifier.”

“You get a 20 by 20 box fan, and you get a nice air filter from a home hardware store, and you pop it on the back and duct tape it, and then you’ve got yourself a filter,” he said.