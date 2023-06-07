LIVE • Updated 1 min ago
Wildfire updates: Philadelphians urged to stay indoors due to ‘very unhealthy’ air quality
Here's what you need to know about the wildfire smoke and air quality situation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
What you need to know
- Wildfires in Canada are fueling air quality concerns across the Delaware Valley.
- A Code Red for Unhealthy Air is in effect for Philadelphia and Camden County.
- Follow along for live updates from WHYY News, Billy Penn, and NPR.
Here's the latest
Air Quality Action Day extended to Thursday in New Jersey
Updated 9 mins ago
FAA slowing traffic for Philly-bound flights due to reduced visibility
Updated 12 mins ago
Wildfire smoke cancels some events across Philly
Updated 2 hours ago
Dr. Bettigole: Air quality warnings especially important for at-risk groups
Updated 2 hours ago
How wildfire smoke affects your health, and how to protect yourself
Updated 2 hours ago
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state offices would clase at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday due to worsening air quality conditions.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state offices would clase at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday due to worsening air quality conditions.
Earlier in the day, Murphy urged residents to reduce their time outdoors.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has extended its air quality alert for the entire state through the end of Thursday.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has extended its air quality alert for the entire state through the end of Thursday.
The alert was originally issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Philadelphia is under a Code Red Fine Particles Action Day Alert, city officials announced Wednesday morning.
Residents are urged to avoid the outdoors and consider canceling outdoor gatherings. If residents must be outside, they are urged to wear a high-quality mask, like an N-95 or KN-95 mask.
Residents are also asked to help reduce the amount of pollution in the city by avoiding unnecessary car trips, idling, and using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
Homeless outreach teams are distributing masks to people on the street, according to the Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services. Teams are also encouraging people to stay inside city-funded shelters, which are open.
Indoors, residents are encouraged to recirculate the air in their homes with fans to avoid bringing in more pollution.
“Pay attention to [your] bodies,” health officials said. “If they are having trouble breathing, feeling nauseous, or dizzy, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.”
Another air quality alert has been issued across the region as wildfires in Canada continue to burn, and smoke travels to the northeastern United States. In Philadelphia today, the city’s skyscrapers were drowned by a hazy sky, and a burning smell lingered in the air.
Fine particles in the air can affect vulnerable populations such as children, seniors and people with respiratory and cardiovascular problems. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities.
Wearing the right type of mask could help, said Dr. Jane Clougherty, a professor of environmental and occupational health at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University.
“Just like we learned during the midst of the COVID pandemic, N95 masks will help filter out the vast majority of fine particulate matter,” she said. “Face masks, unfortunately, will not help to remove gasses from the air, but they can help to reduce individual particle exposures.”
She said KN95 masks would also be effective.
Dr. Khalil Savary, a pediatric pulmonologist at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, adds that N95 masks must be well-fitted in order to be effective.
He advises people to avoid any outdoor activities, including dining outside, and to close the windows.
“If you have a window unit or a central air unit that’s inside the house and you can recirculate the air inside, that’s good,” Savary said. “Even if you’re in the car, you should turn on [the] recirculate [button] on your car, instead of having the windows open.”
Air conditioning filters can also remove particles and reduce the impacts of poor air quality, Clougherty said. The flipside, she said, is that air conditioning produces more emissions.
“Air conditioning is very electricity intensive, which does mean we’re increasing the demand on the electricity grid and emissions from power plants upwind of us,” Clougherty said.
Purchasing an air purifier could help, but it must be a HEPA filter, experts say. Other types of systems can contribute to ozone concentrations indoors, which is a gaseous exposure that can irritate the respiratory system. The Environmental Protection Agency has information about air purifiers.
Savary cautions against running to the store, however.
“It’s kind of like the toilet paper debacle of 2020. If you don’t already have a HEPA filter, you can still reduce your exposure by closing the windows, circulating the air in your home,” he said.
Savary advises his patients to make what he calls a “brick city air purifier.”
“You get a 20 by 20 box fan, and you get a nice air filter from a home hardware store, and you pop it on the back and duct tape it, and then you’ve got yourself a filter,” he said.
Those who already have breathing problems are especially at risk for harm from the smoky air blanketing the Philadelphia region this week.
The city’s Code Red Fine Particles Action Day Alert means that the air is unhealthy to breathe and may cause some residents to experience negative health effects.
“We’re asking people to try to minimize the amount of time they spend outdoors and avoid any kind of vigorous activity outdoors,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryle Bettigole. “If people do have to go outside, we’re recommending that they wear a high-quality mask, if that’s possible for them. And then inside, we’re asking that people close their windows and doors to minimize the entrance of this fine particle pollution into their homes or offices.”
Bettigole said some people are more vulnerable than others. “This is especially important for people who have heart or lung conditions for children and for people who are elderly, for people who are pregnant,” Bettigole said. “We’re also asking people to try to avoid adding to the fine particulate pollution. So avoid driving, if that’s possible, avoid idling cars, carpool if you can.”
With the fires still burning in Canada, Bettigole said it’s hard to predict when the problem will go away.
As smoke from the wildfires in Canada linger across the Northeast some events have been postponed or canceled.
The Point Breeze Night Market has been postponed after “consultation with Philadelphia Health Department officials.”
The Philadelphia Inclusive Growth Coalition and The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia postponed an outdoor rally in front of city hall advocating for business tax cuts in the proposed budget due to poor air quality.
The 52nd and Haverford Farmers Market was closed and will return on June 14.
The city of Philadelphia’s pop-up Water Bar event at noon was postponed until next week due to poor air quality.
The Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls, which trains city youth, is closed due to bad air quality and may shut down tomorrow if the situation does not improve.
Outdoor yoga at Lardner’s Point is canceled by the Riverfront North Partnership.
Fishtown Beer Runners canceled its nightly run tomorrow but ‘strongly recommend you get to the bar, no questions asked’ unless there is “some relief from our smoky skies.”
Delaware Thoroughbred Racing Commission has canceled live horse races due to “very unhealthy air quality levels in the race” and is expected to resume on Friday.
The Philadelphia Public School District and The Camden City School District postponed outdoor field trips and canceled recess outside due to poor air quality.
Popular happy hour night known as Center City SIPS where dozens of restaurants and bars attract crowds with food and drink specials is still on this evening.
“CCD SIPS will continue this evening but all participating bars and restaurants, particularly outdoor venues, are encouraged to proceed as they see fit in the best interests of both their business and their customers,” said Givana Suraci spokesperson for Center City District in an email.
The Phillies are scheduled to play the Detroit Tigers at Citizens Bank Park tonight at 6:05 p.m. As of 2 p.m., Phillies spokesperson Bonnie Clark said “there have been no changes” to the baseball team’s game schedule.
Wildfire smoke contains small particles that can get into the airways and deep into the lungs, causing irritation and inflammation. The particles, a fraction of the width of a human hair, can even exacerbate heart problems.
“Perhaps your airway gets constricted, narrowed, or gets inflamed,” said Dr. Olajumoke Fadugba, chief of allergy and immunology at Penn Medicine. “Somebody may experience wheezing, shortness of breath, chest heaviness or tightness or coughing. Those are signs and symptoms that there’s something going on.”
Exposure to wildfire smoke over a short period of time, such as a few days, can exacerbate asthma and increase risk of heart attack, according to the EPA.
People most at risk for health effects from the smoke are young children, elderly people, pregnant people, and anyone with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma, or obstructive lung disease.
» READ MORE: How wildfire smoke affects your health, and how to protect yourself
Camden County issued a Code Red Fine Particles Action Day Alert on Wednesday.
The alert means the air is unhealthy to breathe, particularly for residents who have heart or lung disease, are older adults, or young children.
“Even if you aren’t classified as a sensitive individual, we recommend for everyone to try to minimize the time they are spending outside or exerting energy,” Camden County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako said in a press release. “So if you had plans to participate in outdoor activities or exercise, we strongly urge you to reschedule until the conditions improve.”
Residents are urged to avoid the outdoors. Those who do go outdoors are encouraged to wear a high-quality mask, like an N-95 or KN-95.
Officials are also recommending that residents close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in their homes.
To avoid further pollution, Nwako said the county is encouraging residents to avoid unnecessary car trips and avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
Your non-human family members are also at risk of developing health problems from wildfire smoke, which is why experts say you can take a few steps to protect your pets when the air quality takes a turn for the worse.
The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends keeping your windows closed and your pets indoors as much as possible. Birds shouldn’t be let outside at all when the air is smoky.
Keep outdoor bathroom breaks as brief as possible, and save any more-rigorous exercise for when the air quality improves.
Dogs should also be kept well-hydrated during periods of poor air quality, according to Rover.com. The website also recommends activities like hide-and-seek, fetch and a refresher session on basic commands to keep dogs busy indoors.
Consult your veterinarian if your pet seems to be experiencing certain symptoms of illness, such as coughing, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, fatigue and lack of appetite.
Experts say it’s also a good idea to prepare a go-bag for your pet if you need to leave in a hurry, including critical items such as food, water, medicine, first aid supplies, a leash or harness and toys.
Outdoor activities are canceled at all Philadelphia public schools today as smoke from wildfires in Canada hovers over the city.
School district officials say they’re following local health experts’ lead. This morning, the city’s health department upgraded its air quality designation from code orange to a more serious code red.
“This means that students and staff should remain indoors and limit time outside,” district spokesperson Monique Braxton said in a statement. “Extended outside activities, such as outside field trips and field days should be postponed. Schools already on a field trip should move indoors. Recess and all outside activities should be moved indoors if possible or canceled.”
Outdoor athletics, including games, are also canceled and will be rescheduled.
Schools have been instructed to keep all windows and doors closed to “minimize air pollution,” something that could lead to uncomfortable conditions since most Philly public schools don’t have central air conditioning.
“Today’s forecast calls for a high of 79 °F. Though warm, the district does not expect indoor temperatures to exceed levels that would warrant early dismissal,” Braxton said.
The district enacted new heat protocols last year that instruct officials to monitor conditions when temperatures are projected to reach 85 degrees or higher and consider closing schools when they hit 90 degrees.
Ninety-one Philly schools closed early due to high temperatures last Friday.
District officials said they will provide updates if the air quality status changes throughout the week.
Masks have not been recommended or required by the district, though individual nurses at some schools have encouraged families to have their children mask up.
The last day of the school year for the students is June 13.
If you’re checking the forecast today and wondering how bad the air quality is in your area, you might have come across something called the air quality index, or AQI.
That’s the measurement scale the Environmental Protection Agency uses to judge how safe or hazardous the air is in a certain area.
The scale runs from zero to 500, with zero to 50 categorized as good air quality while anything over 300 is considered hazardous.
AQI is also color-coded, which makes it easier to understand the air quality conditions in your area:
- 0-50 is “good” air quality and colored GREEN
- 51-100 is “moderate” and YELLOW
- 101-150 is “unhealthy for certain groups” and ORANGE
- 151-200 is “unhealthy” and RED
- 201-300 is “very unhealthy” and PURPLE
- 301 and above is “hazardous” and MAROON
Extreme heat can cause air quality issues. See the chart below to understand what the AQI Index numbers & levels mean.
☑️Check on the current air quality in your area: https://t.co/V15BJucMd8
☑️Use @CDCgov‘s heat & health tracker to identify heat risks: https://t.co/XHWwhAFsiz pic.twitter.com/vv2pq7eo1s
— FEMA (@fema) July 12, 2022
Wildfire smoke contains particulate matter, which can be harmful to human health and is one of the pollutants that factors into the AQI.
So far this year, 2,214 wildfires have raged across Canada, according to Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair. The blazes have burned 3.3 million hectares — or more than 8 million acres.
The country is currently battling 413 wildfires, 249 of which are categorized as out of control, and an estimated 26,000 people remain evacuated from their homes.
Across Québec, more than 150 fires are raging, many of which are burning out of control, according to the province’s forest protection service. Authorities have restricted access to parts of the forest and closed some roads.
“This is a scary time for a lot of people, not just in Alberta, but right across the country, including in the Atlantic, the North and Québec, too,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference on Monday.
How bad is the air quality where you and your loved ones live? How does your neighborhood compare to the rest of the country and even the world?
You can find those answers through AirNow, a comprehensive online resource compiled by federal, state and local agencies.
Check out its interactive map for a national overview of air quality conditions and warnings, and click on your area to learn more. You can also type your city, state or ZIP code into the search feature to pull up the latest guidance.
AirNow reports air quality using the official U.S. air quality index (AQI), the color-coded index spanning green to maroon. As of Wednesday morning, the site’s air quality map shows the Eastern half of the U.S. awash in yellow, orange, red and purple.
In the U.S., wildfire seasons are dragging out and burning more acres in recent years, thanks in part to climate change, experts say.
The Biden administration launched an effort earlier this year to combat what it called a “wildfire crisis” in the Western U.S., with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack saying it’s “no longer a matter of if a wildfire will threaten many Western communities in these landscapes, it is a matter of when.”
But it’s not just this country — the United Nations warned last year that global warming and land use changes will lead to more wildfires across parts of the world, which could cause public health challenges and other problems.
The authorities battling Canada’s current wildfires say they expect an already destructive season to worsen over the coming summer months, too.
Jeff Schlegelmilch, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, warns that people across the globe should take note, since populations worldwide could be dealing with the effects of wildfires more regularly in the years to come.
“This is something that I think even for folks who are not involved to kind of pay attention to, because this is the type of situation that we’re expecting that we’re going to see more of — not less of — into the future,” he told NPR this week.
Smoke blanketing the Philadelphia region could diminish some through midday before thickening once again this afternoon and evening. That’s the prediction from the National Weather Service’s experimental smoke and haze forecast simulation.
The NWS map shows heavier smoke starting to move into the Philly area around 4 p.m. with the worst of it covering southeastern PA and much of South Jersey by 9 p.m.
Experimental smoke and haze forecast simulation: the smoke and haze is anticipated to have some improvement this morning, however an additional plume of thick smoke should spread south into the area later this afternoon and evening. Avoid time outdoors. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/Qqn4z3qyqd
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 7, 2023
“There’s another wave of heavier smoke that is just moving into northwestern New Jersey now and spreading south, southeastward. I expect that things in much of New Jersey will get worse before they get better,” said Anthony Broccoli, an atmospheric scientist at the Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. “This unusual situation results from a combination of wildfires in eastern Canada and a persistent weather pattern that is bringing the smoke from those fires south across our area.”
A separate smoke forecast map put together by the Weather Forecast Research Team at the University of British Columbia shows similar expectations for deteriorating conditions later Wednesday.
https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/
The Canadian map offers details on the daily average and daily maximum concentrations of smoke particles at ground level from the wildfires.
Health officials on Tuesday evening issued a warning to avoid going outdoors as much as possible.
Smoke is being funneled down from raging wildfires in Quebec due to “a unique weather pattern,” the Philadelphia Health Department said. It’s created a noticeable haze around the region which is dangerous because it’s made up of tiny particles that can go deep into your lungs when inhaled.
Philly’s air quality index on Wednesday morning was extremely high: with meters registering an AQI of 212, above red and into the purple range. For reference, 0 to 50 is considered “good” and anything above 200 is “very unhealthy. (You can check your area and stay up to date at airnow.gov.)
What should you do about this? Here are some recommendations from the Health Department.