Why is smoke from Canada impacting the Philadelphia region and when will it go away?

Why are we smelling the smoke?

The reason we are seeing such concentrated smoke has everything to do with the weather.

We are stuck in between low pressure out east of Maine with high pressure out west of us. That means wildfire smoke is being directly funneled through the northeast and into our region.

Where did all of this thick, heavy smoke across the Northeast come from? Raging wildfires in Quebec are generating large smoke plumes to the north and ALL of the smoke is being funneled right into the Northeast. Unfortunately, more smoke is on the way for tonight and Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/TCFkOJZOb0 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 6, 2023

How long will it last?

According to AccuWeather, the smoky conditions may improve over the next several days.

Modeling shows this plume continuing to push southward with gradual improvement into Thursday.

THE SMOKY STORY. WHAT’S NEXT

Today our region is waffling between the Unhealthy/Hazardous levels with the Air Quality Index. In the second image you can see the purple (thickest smoke). There is slight improvement Thursday (3rd image), but still Unhealthy. Friday not much change pic.twitter.com/ezCjhVxDSA — Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) June 7, 2023

Once the blocking breaks down and our winds shift out of the south, we will cut off that funneling of smoke into our area. That is expected to happen over the weekend.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert will be in effect for Delaware Thursday, and Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be under a Code Orange. These could change as the smoke moves through the region, so stay with AccuWeather and Action News for the latest developments.

As we get into Saturday, that block begins to ease some with low pressure exiting eastward. When this happens we should begin to dilute the flow of particles and slowly improve air quality.

Our next chance of a few showers comes on Friday afternoon and evening, but that doesn’t look very impressive.