This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is investigating what officials believe to be a case of tampering with water testing samples that came back showing dangerously high levels of mercury.

The commissioner said it’s believed that samples pulled from wells in Upper Township last month were knowingly tampered with by someone who had access after they were taken from the wells.

The meeting was packed Monday night in Upper Township to hear the commissioner address the mercury levels as he appeared virtually at the meeting.

Residents also asked questions and raised concerns.

This all started when one resident reported high mercury levels in a private residential well. That triggered tests for other private wells in the area.

Those tests — conducted by a local company — came back showing dangerously high levels of mercury, according to officials.

The DEP got involved and did independent testing, which came back either non-detectable for mercury or well below the standard.

The DEP has not named the company that produced these high samples, saying they didn’t want to impugn a person or company at this point in the investigation.

However, a township official confirmed the company was Cape Environmental Laboratory, which is a certified laboratory.