2.6-magnitude aftershock reported in New Jersey weeks after larger earthquake

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.6-mangitude aftershock in Gladstone, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S.G.S., the aftershock was reported around 7:01 a.m.

The most recent aftershock prior to this one was this past Saturday, also in Gladstone at a magnitude of 2.9.

Similarly, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported in Gladstone on the morning of April 10.

Wednesday’s aftershock comes just weeks after an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 startled millions of people along the Northeast in early April.

The epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey — about 60 miles from Philadelphia.

Since then, several more quakes have been felt in the nearby area, and experts say small aftershocks could happen for days or even weeks after the primary event.

The 4.8-magnitude earthquake was the largest in the Tri-State area since 1973.