From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With celebrations around the country’s 250th anniversary, the FIFA World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game all converging this summer, all eyes are on Philadelphia.

Sports entrepreneurs in the city hope the wave of big events and excitement will usher in a new era for Philadelphia sports. During a discussion on the city’s sports economy, hosted at WHYY by the Center City Business Association, panelists discussed the opportunities and challenges during this banner year.

The five panelists, who represented different sports and aspects of sports business, all agreed that logistics like transportation and parking can make or break fans’ experience.

With tens of thousands of sports fans expected to travel to South Philly to watch World Cup games, getting there will be crucial. Phil Laws, chief operating officer at Comcast Spectacor, said he wasn’t too worried.

“I think the World Cup will actually be a little easier than say an Eagles game just because it gets a lot of out-of-town fans … a lot of people won’t be driving,” Laws said. “I think the plan that the city has put in place is going to work very well.”

The plethora of summer events could also generate more excitement for different types of sports.

When people think about Philadelphia sports, it’s typically the Eagles, Sixers, Phillies, Flyers and the Union. But the greater local sports landscape started to shift this year with the Unrivaled Basketball women’s league in January and the PGA Championship in May.

Eric Robbins, co-owner of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, expressed his enthusiasm over the return of the race this summer.

“We are just thrilled and honored to bring this great race back,” he said. “Every day there are challenges and hurdles, but we get through it together.”

The classic will be held Aug. 30, with a pep rally scheduled for Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m.