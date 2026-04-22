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If you have tickets to attend any of the eight FIFA World Cup soccer games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey — currently branded as New York New Jersey Stadium by the New York New Jersey Host Committee — it will probably be more costly than you had planned for, and somewhat more complicated as well.

A small number of tickets went on sale in the fall of 2025 for $60, but they quickly sold out, and with the World Cup starting in less than two months, ticket prices are rising. The current resale range for early games taking place at the Meadowlands is $450-$900 from FIFA and secondary ticket marketplaces, but for higher-demand games involving teams from Brazil and England, ticket prices start around $1,000 and can soar as high as $10,000.

And then there’s the cost of actually getting to the stadium.

While parking is allowed for most events at MetLife, FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, has designated the World Cup site in New Jersey as a no-parking, transit-only event, because of security and congestion concerns.

Limited expensive options

NJ Transit at the end of last week announced that a round-trip train ticket from New York’s Penn Station to the stadium will cost $150 on match days. The same trip normally costs $12.90. Train tickets go on sale on May 13 and will only be available to World Cup match ticket holders.

NJ Transit will also offer shuttle bus service from the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Clifton. The cost for a match-day round-trip ticket, which must be purchased in advance, will be $80.

Fans who don’t want to take a train or a bus will have the option of paying $225 to park at the American Dream mall and walking to the stadium over existing pedestrian bridges. Organizers said a limited number of parking spaces are available and must be purchased in advance.

Ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft will be operating on match days, but premium pricing is anticipated and drop-offs will not be allowed on stadium property. All rideshare drop-offs will be at a designated location at Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment, which is close to the stadium.

The result is that, even if soccer fans were fortunate enough to buy inexpensive tickets to matches in New Jersey, they may wind up paying hundreds of additional dollars for the privilege of getting to them.

In Philadelphia, where six FIFA World Cup matches will be played, the story is quite different.

The cost of traveling to Lincoln Financial Field on SEPTA will remain at $2.90, and fans heading home from the stadium will be able to ride for free, thanks to an arrangement with Airbnb. The cost of bus and rail travel from Philadelphia to North Jersey would be unaffected on MetLife Stadium match days.