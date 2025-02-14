From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Seven years ago, John Allgood had a front-row seat of the last Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade — watching the celebration unfold just steps from his home near the Art Museum.

Allgood remembers fans tailgating the parade as early as 5 a.m. and celebrating all day long.

“The bars were packed, just absolutely packed. People would stand out in front of the bar and then once the parade went by they went back into the bar and probably stayed there the rest of the day,” he said.

Allgood is now an instructor of sports business management at the Lerner College of Business and Economics at the University of Delaware and is the former president of Prodigal LLC, a sports and entertainment company.

“So it’ll be a great business day for the bars and restaurants,” he said. “Since the party continues, I could see people get a hotel room for the night too.”

When there’s a massive celebration, it tends to attract not just diehard sports fans but also casual fans who join in, buy merchandise and get into the community spirit.

“You’ve got to think about the positive economic impact of all the variables, not just the hotel or restaurant. Parking is a huge part of this because you’ve got the pay to park in Center City,” he said.

SEPTA is also running express trains into Center City from the suburbs and the subways were sponsored by Gran Coramino Tequila – a liquor company owned by actor and comedian Kevin Hart – so fans can ride for free on the day of the parade. Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, about 30,000 people rode SEPTA into Center City.

On Super Bowl Sunday alone, Philadelphia had about 353,900 visitors in Center City – about 44% higher than the same day in 2018. An estimated 1.4 million people showed up for the Eagles parade in 2018, and at least 1 million are expected on Friday.