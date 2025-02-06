Super Bowl gambling spike: N.J. Council on Compulsive Gambling braces for surge in 1-800-GAMBLER calls
The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey is suggesting alternative activities to betting on Super Bowl Sunday.
In a few days, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the biggest sporting event of the year: the Super Bowl. Many people across the region are placing bets on the game.
The contest is expected to generate a record betting total of about $25 billion.
The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey is encouraging compulsive gamblers to enjoy the game in ways that don’t include placing a bet. Instead, they could engage in other activities, such as hosting Super Bowl trivia games, a cook-off or a backyard football game with friends and family.
Acting Executive Director Luis Del Orbe said since sports betting was legalized in 2018, there has been a significant uptick in calls to the organization’s 1-800-GAMBLER helpline.
“We have definitely seen an increase of approximately 277% to the calls, and when it comes to the youth, that has gone up tremendously,” he said.
Calls from parents seeking help for their kids have increased 800% over the past seven years, Del Orbe said.
He said sometimes compulsive gamblers lose more than money.
“They’re losing their families, they’re losing their jobs, they’re losing things that define them, and suicide ideation is something that’s very much part of the suffering a lot of these individuals do when it comes to problem gambling,” he said.
State Sen. John McKeon has introduced a package of bills to address “the growing gambling crisis” in the Garden State.
He said young people are targeted with an onslaught of gambling ads on the radio and on TV, and they wind up getting in over their heads.
“We should stop that for the sake of what it’s doing to draw in what are basically addicts, as it’s going to continue to get worse and worse, just wait until about five years from now or 10 and see how bad the problem is going to get if we don’t do nothing about it,” he said.
His proposed legislative package includes:
- S3062 – A bill that would prohibit casino licensees from using non-wagering casino games for children to solicit future gaming
- S-3063 – A measure that would allow civil liability claims against casinos and simulcast facilities for reckless indifference or intentional misconduct toward persons that self-exclude from gaming activities
- S-3064 – A bill that increases the tax on internet casino gaming and internet sports wagering to 30%
- S-3283 – Legislation that establishes an annual fee for sports-wagering licensees, and directs funds from the fees to the Council on Compulsive Gambling and gambling addiction treatment programs
- S-3284 – A measure that requires sports wagering ads to include warnings about the risks of gambling
- S-3344 – A bill that establishes public awareness campaigns concerning the risks of gambling
McKeon said an estimated 200,000 people in New Jersey are struggling with a compulsive gambling addiction.
He said gambling is part of the culture, and it’s a significant revenue generator in New Jersey.
“But we have to recognize what the fallout is, have the resources available to deal with that, and then do what we can to mitigate it,” he said.
Daniel Meara, communications specialist with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey, said gambling addiction is frequently hidden from loved ones and friends.
“Unlike a substance addiction, you’re not going to see the physical signs, the physical deterioration of an individual in the throes of a gambling addiction,” he said.
He said help is available by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER.
“We have a great staff here, some of them have had the experience of gambling addiction, and will refer them to resources, including gamblers anonymous meetings, counseling,” Meara said.
Del Orbe said problem gambling is rising because online sites allow bets not just on game winners, but on specific plays, as well. Bettors can wager on which team or individual will score the next touchdown or make the next basket.
“They have the live-action betting; this, of course, encourages individuals to be more involved, that’s going to increase impulse decisions, it’s going to fuel chasing your losses,” he said.
He stressed that people get emotional when they’re watching a game they have bet on, and those emotions prompt them to act impulsively.
Del Orbe said the council is neither for nor against gambling.
“We want to make sure that those gamblers who do fall within the problem gambling area, that they know where to find resources, they’re not by themselves,” he said.
