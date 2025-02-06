From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

In a few days, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the biggest sporting event of the year: the Super Bowl. Many people across the region are placing bets on the game.

The contest is expected to generate a record betting total of about $25 billion.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey is encouraging compulsive gamblers to enjoy the game in ways that don’t include placing a bet. Instead, they could engage in other activities, such as hosting Super Bowl trivia games, a cook-off or a backyard football game with friends and family.

Acting Executive Director Luis Del Orbe said since sports betting was legalized in 2018, there has been a significant uptick in calls to the organization’s 1-800-GAMBLER helpline.

“We have definitely seen an increase of approximately 277% to the calls, and when it comes to the youth, that has gone up tremendously,” he said.

Calls from parents seeking help for their kids have increased 800% over the past seven years, Del Orbe said.