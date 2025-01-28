The Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LIX. Here’s what you need to know
The Birds will face the Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Feb. 9. Here’s what to know, from when and how to watch to how to score tickets.
The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a Super Bowl rematch.
The Birds crushed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in Sunday’s NFC championship game, leaving Eagles fans to paint Broad Street Kelly green.
The Eagles will now face the Kansas City Chiefs for all the marbles for the second time in three seasons. The Chiefs bested the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.
When and where is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
How can I watch Super Bowl LIX?
The Super Bowl will air on Fox. Viewers can stream the game on Fox Sports’ website and app, as well as on the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.
How can I purchase Super Bowl tickets?
For a pretty penny, those interested may purchase Super Bowl tickets through resale platforms like Ticketmaster or StubHub.
If you can afford it, the Eagles and On Location are offering Super Bowl LIX ticket packages at $6,605 a piece that pair game-day tickets with access to an official Eagles team party, chef-curated, New Orleans–style cuisine, musical entertainment, NFL legend meet-and-greets and hotels in the heart of the host city.
Of course, that doesn’t include transportation or lodging costs for getting to and staying in New Orleans.
Who will be performing at halftime during Super Bowl LIX?
Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be the halftime performer. SZA will also be featured as a special guest.
What are the stakes?
The Eagles will be making their third Super Bowl appearance in seven seasons.
An Eagles win over the Chiefs would mark the Birds’ second-ever Super Bowl title. The first, lest we forget, came in the form of a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis.
Kansas City, meanwhile, is looking to become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row.
How many Super Bowl birthdays will there be?
Super Bowl Sunday happens to fall on the birthdays of star running back Saquon Barkley and rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who will be turning 28 and 22, respectively.
If the Eagles win, will they head to the White House?
When the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2018, President Donald Trump called off the team’s visit to the White House, citing a dispute over the national anthem, though none of the Eagles took a knee during the anthem that season.
“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump said in a statement at the time.
After the Chiefs won their AFC championship title on Sunday, the president offered his congratulations. So far, Trump has been mum on the Eagles’ NFC championship victory.
Whether the Birds would be invited to the White House again after a Super Bowl win remains to be seen.
