The Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LIX. Here’s what you need to know

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a Super Bowl rematch.

The Birds crushed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in Sunday’s NFC championship game, leaving Eagles fans to paint Broad Street Kelly green.

The Eagles will now face the Kansas City Chiefs for all the marbles for the second time in three seasons. The Chiefs bested the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

When and where is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

How can I watch Super Bowl LIX?

The Super Bowl will air on Fox. Viewers can stream the game on Fox Sports’ website and app, as well as on the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.

How can I purchase Super Bowl tickets?

For a pretty penny, those interested may purchase Super Bowl tickets through resale platforms like Ticketmaster or StubHub.

If you can afford it, the Eagles and On Location are offering Super Bowl LIX ticket packages at $6,605 a piece that pair game-day tickets with access to an official Eagles team party, chef-curated, New Orleans–style cuisine, musical entertainment, NFL legend meet-and-greets and hotels in the heart of the host city.

Of course, that doesn’t include transportation or lodging costs for getting to and staying in New Orleans.