As the Eagles finish up last-minute practices and preparations for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, so do the many city agencies tasked with keeping revellers safe.

The big game will likely be the most important and high-energy night of the year in Philadelphia. Assuming the Birds take the championship home, Philly is in for a night of celebration, with massive crowds congregating in the streets. Mayor Cherelle Parker, along with multiple agency heads, held a news conference Thursday to update the city on all things public safety as the big night draws closer.

“When we win, and people inevitably wind up on Broad Street or at Frankford and Cottman … be respectful of our fellow Eagles fans,” Parker said.

Fans poured into the streets two weekends ago when the Birds clinched the NFC title, drawing thousands of fans to the streets for what’s still expected to be a much smaller-scale preview of what the city will look like if the team is victorious. Amid plenty of joy and partying, multiple dangerous incidents marred the night — including the death of an 18-year-old Temple University student, Tyler Sabapathy, who fell after climbing a pole and died from his injuries.

“Please Philadelphia, I implore you, as your mayor, do not climb light poles or anything else,” Parker said. “I know this comes up every time we have an outdoor celebration after our Philly teams win, and I get it. But folks climbing or attempting to climb up a light pole, or a bus shelter, or really any structure for that matter — it can lead to tragedy.”

Also after the NFC win, eight people were hurt after a woman drove onto a sidewalk and plowed through a crowd of people celebrating. Thirty-one people were arrested that night, according to the city. Officials said the safety presence would be much higher after the Super Bowl.