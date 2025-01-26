From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LIX, and fans quickly flooded Broad Street after watching the Birds defeat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the National Football Conference championship.

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Eagles will play for the Lombardi Trophy, looking to add a second one to their trophy case from when they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

With six Pro Bowlers on the roster, including 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley, the Eagles crushed the competition throughout the season and will face the winner of tonight’s American Football Conference championship matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Fans descended on Broad Street immediately following the big win and were seen climbing poles, on top of trash trucks and of course leading the customary “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant.

“We needed this from the get-go from last time we were at the Super Bowl and we lost,” Kaylee Dougherty said. “This is a big win for us. This is meant for us, we’re going to win this.”