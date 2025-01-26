Philadelphia Eagles will play Super Bowl, fans flood Broad Street to celebrate NFC championship win

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles will play for the Lombardi Trophy.

multiple fans in the street

Philadelphia Eagles fans took over Broad Street after the team beat the Washington Commanders, 55-23, to claim the NFC title on Jan. 26, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LIX, and fans quickly flooded Broad Street after watching the Birds defeat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the National Football Conference championship.

For the fifth time in franchise history, the Eagles will play for the Lombardi Trophy, looking to add a second one to their trophy case from when they beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

With six Pro Bowlers on the roster, including 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley, the Eagles crushed the competition throughout the season and will face the winner of tonight’s American Football Conference championship matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Fans descended on Broad Street immediately following the big win and were seen climbing poles, on top of trash trucks and of course leading the customary “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant.

“We needed this from the get-go from last time we were at the Super Bowl and we lost,” Kaylee Dougherty said. “This is a big win for us. This is meant for us, we’re going to win this.”

  • a fan climbs a pole
    Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Broad Street after the NFC championship and celebrated with some pole climbing in honor of their favorite team. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • many fans on a trash truck
    Trash trucks used to block traffic around City Hall were quickly overwhelmed by Philadelphia Eagles fans using the vehicles to celebrate their Super Bowl berth. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Many fans on top of trash trucks
    Trash trucks used to block traffic around City Hall were quickly overwhelmed by Philadelphia Eagles fans using the vehicles to celebrate their Super Bowl berth. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • fans on a trash truck
    Trash trucks used to block traffic around City Hall were quickly overwhelmed by Philadelphia Eagles fans using the vehicles to celebrate their Super Bowl berth. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • fireworks exploding
    Fireworks were lit to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles fifth NFC championship victory on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Two fans on a pole with a South Penn sign
    Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Broad Street after the NFC championship and celebrated with some pole climbing in honor of their favorite team. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • an Eagles fan with Eagles glasses
    Broad Street was packed with Philadelphia Eagles fans after winning their fifth NFC championship win on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a fan holds the book Inner Excellence in the air
    After A.J. Brown was seen reading Jim Murray's "Inner Excellence" on the sidelines, the book became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon with fans scooping up copies of their own. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • two fans smile
    Broad Street was packed with Philadelphia Eagles fans after winning their fifth NFC championship win on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • multiple fans on a stand
    Philadelphia Eagles fans climbed to the top of street lights and bus shelters on Broad Street after the team beat the Washington Commanders for the NFC title on Jan. 26, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • fans watch fireworks going ogg
    Philadelphia Eagles fans set off fireworks on Broad Street to celebrate the NFC title win on Jan. 26, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Two fans on a street light
    Philadelphia Eagles fans climbed to the top of street lights and bus shelters on Broad Street after the team beat the Washington Commanders for the NFC title on Jan. 26, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • a fan on a pole with an Eagles fan
    Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Broad Street after the NFC championship and celebrated with some pole climbing in honor of their favorite team. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a fan on a street light with an Eagles flag
    Philadelphia Eagles fans climbed to the top of street lights and bus shelters on Broad Street after the team beat the Washington Commanders for the NFC title on Jan. 26, 2025. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Fans on a stand
    Broad Street was packed with Philadelphia Eagles fans after winning their fifth NFC championship win on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • police on bikes on the street
    Police circled City Hall on Jan. 26, 2025, in order to control crowds gathering in Center City celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC championship win. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • fireworks in the air
    Fireworks were lit to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' fifth NFC championship victory on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a fan chugs a bottle of liquid
    Broad Street was packed with Philadelphia Eagles fans after winning their fifth NFC championship win on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Dylan Washington said the city was electric following the win and that he never had a doubt about the team.

“This is why you’re an Eagles fan for life,” Washington said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs, but this is worth it and we’re gonna party and have a good time tonight.”

Fans packed Lincoln Financial Field throughout the playoff run, including last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams amid snow showers. Snow collected from the field after that win ended up selling out.

“Die-hard Eagles fan” Morgan Montgomery said she couldn’t wait to pack Broad Street.

“Boys, stay focused, you got this, we’re bringing it home,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to New Orleans and we’re going to bring that trophy back home.”

Adrian Morales and Dylan Hernandez traveled from Monterrey, Mexico to witness their first-ever Eagles game. Hernandez said he’s been a fan since the early 2000s, when Donovan McNabb was leading the offense.

“I just fell in love with the story of the underdog, how we are always underestimated and this culture of the ‘hungry dogs run faster’ and ‘the next man up,’” Hernandez said.“I just love the ambience, the energy of this team.””

  • Morgan Montgomery with a Super Bowl ring and Eagles gear
    Morgan Montgomery showed off her bling commemorating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII back in 2018. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Two Eagles fans smile
    Dylan Hernandez and Adrian Morales (left to right) made the trip from Monterrey, Mexico to Philadelphia for their first-ever Eagles game on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • an Eagles fan points
    Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship game on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • two Eagles fans cheer
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC championship game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Eagles fans in gear
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a DJ in an Eagle mask on a computer
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Eagles fans fly flags
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC championship game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • three child Eagles fans
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Many Eagles fans in the parking lot
    Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship game on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A Commanders fan throws a football with Eagles fans
    Despite their differences, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders could be seen enjoying each other's company ahead of the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Eagles fans boo two Commanders fans
    Philadelphia Eagles fans made sure to give a warm welcome to Washington Commanders supporters that dared to disturb the flock. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • drawings of Eagles and Commanders players against a fence
    Art showcasing some Philadelphia Eagles favorites, along with a brief selection for the Washington Commanders fans, was being sold during tailgates at Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a drawing of Jason Kelce
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC championship game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • a man and child in Eagles gear on a bike
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC championship game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Two Eagles fans on a stage surrounded by others
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • two policemen on a horse with Eagles fans
    The Bird Gang came out in full force for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025, with generations of fans flocking to tailgates to support the Philadelphia Eagles. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A statue erected outside of Lincoln Financial Field showcases quarterback Nick Foles and former head coach Doug Pederson
    A statue erected outside of Lincoln Financial Field showcases quarterback Nick Foles and former head coach Doug Pederson (left to right) planning out the Philly Special, an iconic play that led to an Eagles touchdown in Super Bowl LII. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Many Eagles fans in the parking lot
    Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC championship game on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • An Eagles fan with a signed LeMaster jersey
    Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Morales became an Eagles fan growing up like many others his age: by playing Madden.

“I fell in love with the team the first time I picked up an Xbox controller,” Morales said. “I saw the logo and I immediately knew that was my team. I love the energy, it’s a passionate city. You can tell right away.”

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Montez Cooper has been repping the Eagles before he could walk. He reflected on what it’s been like seeing the team bringing the city together from people yelling “Go Birds” to seeing the city’s skyline lit up in Kelly green.

“This city, despite all the stuff that goes on … We still come together in the city,” Cooper said. “When it comes down to Eagles fans, we rock out.”

Super Bowl LIX takes place Sunday, Feb. 9 in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on Fox. Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime show.

