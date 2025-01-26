Philadelphia Eagles will play Super Bowl, fans flood Broad Street to celebrate NFC championship win
For the fifth time in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles will play for the Lombardi Trophy.
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LIX, and fans quickly flooded Broad Street after watching the Birds defeat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the National Football Conference championship.
With six Pro Bowlers on the roster, including 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley, the Eagles crushed the competition throughout the season and will face the winner of tonight’s American Football Conference championship matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Fans descended on Broad Street immediately following the big win and were seen climbing poles, on top of trash trucks and of course leading the customary “E-A-G-L-E-S” chant.
“We needed this from the get-go from last time we were at the Super Bowl and we lost,” Kaylee Dougherty said. “This is a big win for us. This is meant for us, we’re going to win this.”
Dylan Washington said the city was electric following the win and that he never had a doubt about the team.
“This is why you’re an Eagles fan for life,” Washington said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs, but this is worth it and we’re gonna party and have a good time tonight.”
Fans packed Lincoln Financial Field throughout the playoff run, including last Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams amid snow showers. Snow collected from the field after that win ended up selling out.
“Die-hard Eagles fan” Morgan Montgomery said she couldn’t wait to pack Broad Street.
“Boys, stay focused, you got this, we’re bringing it home,” Montgomery said. “We’re going to New Orleans and we’re going to bring that trophy back home.”
Adrian Morales and Dylan Hernandez traveled from Monterrey, Mexico to witness their first-ever Eagles game. Hernandez said he’s been a fan since the early 2000s, when Donovan McNabb was leading the offense.
“I just fell in love with the story of the underdog, how we are always underestimated and this culture of the ‘hungry dogs run faster’ and ‘the next man up,’” Hernandez said.“I just love the ambience, the energy of this team.””
Morales became an Eagles fan growing up like many others his age: by playing Madden.
“I fell in love with the team the first time I picked up an Xbox controller,” Morales said. “I saw the logo and I immediately knew that was my team. I love the energy, it’s a passionate city. You can tell right away.”
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Montez Cooper has been repping the Eagles before he could walk. He reflected on what it’s been like seeing the team bringing the city together from people yelling “Go Birds” to seeing the city’s skyline lit up in Kelly green.
“This city, despite all the stuff that goes on … We still come together in the city,” Cooper said. “When it comes down to Eagles fans, we rock out.”
Super Bowl LIX takes place Sunday, Feb. 9 in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on Fox. Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime show.
