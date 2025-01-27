This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Injuries have been reported after a car plowed into a crowd of people in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia on Sunday night as they were celebrating the Eagles win.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Broad and Spring Garden streets.

The striking vehicle was found in the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police investigated a silver Mercedes.

There was no word on whether the driver was found.

Three people have been reported to be injured so far. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.