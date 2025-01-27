Injuries reported after vehicle strikes crowd celebrating Eagles win in Spring Garden

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Broad and Spring Garden streets. Three people were reported to have injuries, though not life-threatening.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 26, 2025
police look into a car

The scene of a crash at Broad and Spring Garden streets Jan. 26, 2025. (6abc/wpvi)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Injuries have been reported after a car plowed into a crowd of people in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia on Sunday night as they were celebrating the Eagles win.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at Broad and Spring Garden streets.

The striking vehicle was found in the 1500 block of Ridge Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police investigated a silver Mercedes.

There was no word on whether the driver was found.

Three people have been reported to be injured so far. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Crowds took to the streets after the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC championship to win a trip to the Super Bowl.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

