As the Philadelphia Eagles head to the NFC conference championship Sunday, fans are showing their support online in true Philly style.

Editor’s note: The following social media clips may include profanity. View with discretion.

For weeks on end, Gillie Da Kid, a rapper and songwriter who co-hosts the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, has been showcasing his love of the Birds. Whether he’s outside Lincoln Financial Field getting fans to “Blow The Whistle” or chilling backstage with the team’s owner, Gillie’s making time to call out Philly’s famous folks to show their support.