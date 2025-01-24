Eagles fans flock to social media to support their team ahead of NFC Championship
Celebrities and die-hard Eagles fans are hyped heading into Sunday’s NFC conference championship game against the Washington Commanders.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
As the Philadelphia Eagles head to the NFC conference championship Sunday, fans are showing their support online in true Philly style.
Editor’s note: The following social media clips may include profanity. View with discretion.
For weeks on end, Gillie Da Kid, a rapper and songwriter who co-hosts the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, has been showcasing his love of the Birds. Whether he’s outside Lincoln Financial Field getting fans to “Blow The Whistle” or chilling backstage with the team’s owner, Gillie’s making time to call out Philly’s famous folks to show their support.
“Philadelphia Eagles is one game away from going to the Super Bowl,” Gillie said. “I got a whole epidemic going [through] the whole Tri-State, ‘Blow The Whistle…’ We got a bunch of celebrities in the city that’s Eagles fans and ain’t none of them did it, so I need a PSA right now. I need y’all to @ them and tell them they need to do it for the city.”
The list of celebrities Gillie called on include locals Meek Mill, Patti Labelle and Kevin Hart. In the comments, Hart promised Gillie a “Full dance video coming your way soon.”
Hart shared his excitement over the Eagles win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round right after the final whistle blew.
Filmmaker Robert Williams Jr., who helped “Blow The Whistle,” is also encouraging fans to do “Da Butt.”
And in a moment she’ll soon want to forget (but fans will never let her), Mayor Cherelle Parker viral misspelling of the infamous Eagles chant inspired Phillygoat to design a Kelly green shirt for diehard “E-L-G-S-E-S” fans.
Parker got to right her wrongs during a pep rally at Love Park on Thursday, according to NBC10, and got the crowd to help her with the proper spelling.
Malik Joe, the self-proclaimed “Second biggest Eagles fan Of All Time,” can often be found “dropping some ‘bows” on haters after a win, but Joewas was also inspired by the reading habits of wide receiver A.J. Brown.
Jamie Pagliei, better known as The Philly Sports Guy, witnessed the Eagles NFC Divisional Round win in the snow in his trademark midnight green and silver face paint.
“Commanders, you better be ready,” Pagliei warned. “Go Birds!”
Eagles fans flocked to the chance to pick up snow from last week’s win, which sold out right after going on sale.
This Sunday, the Eagles will face the Washington Commanders for the third time this season in the NFC Championship. However, this will be just the second time in 183 games between the two that the teams have matched up in the playoffs. The game starts at 3 p.m. and will air on Fox.
Philadelphia is looking to make its third Super Bowl appearance since 2018, when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In 2022, Philadelphia fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after winning their fourth NFC Championship.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.