From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Not long after being available, snow from the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Sunday sold out.

The Philadelphia Eagles sold snow collected from the turf of Lincoln Financial Field to mark the team’s 28-22 Sunday victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC’s divisional round playoff game.

Priced at $50 to mark the 50 total points scored by both teams, die-hard Eagles fans had the chance to purchase a pint of snow on which running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 205 yards and quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 44-yard touchdown.

Only 100 pints were for sale, and were available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. The snow will be shipped using dry ice to keep it from melting. Once it arrives, purchasers will need to keep the container frozen to preserve and maintain the “snow’s authentic state,” according to a press release.

The Eagles partnered with The Realest, a memorabilia authenticator that sells game-used merchandise from sporting events, as well as autographed setlists from concerts and props from Hollywood films.

The playoff game took place during a winter storm, which Eagles fans combatted during tailgates with heaters and multiple layers underneath their usual Kelly and midnight green attire.