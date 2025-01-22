Philadelphia Eagles snow from Sunday’s playoff win sells out
Not long after being available, snow from the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Sunday sold out.
The Philadelphia Eagles sold snow collected from the turf of Lincoln Financial Field to mark the team’s 28-22 Sunday victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC’s divisional round playoff game.
Priced at $50 to mark the 50 total points scored by both teams, die-hard Eagles fans had the chance to purchase a pint of snow on which running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 205 yards and quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 44-yard touchdown.
Only 100 pints were for sale, and were available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. The snow will be shipped using dry ice to keep it from melting. Once it arrives, purchasers will need to keep the container frozen to preserve and maintain the “snow’s authentic state,” according to a press release.
The Eagles partnered with The Realest, a memorabilia authenticator that sells game-used merchandise from sporting events, as well as autographed setlists from concerts and props from Hollywood films.
The playoff game took place during a winter storm, which Eagles fans combatted during tailgates with heaters and multiple layers underneath their usual Kelly and midnight green attire.
This Sunday, the Eagles will face the Washington Commanders for the third time this season in the NFC Championship. However, this will be just the second time in 183 games between the two that the teams have matched up in the playoffs. The game starts at 3 p.m. and will air on Fox.
Philadelphia is looking to make its third Super Bowl appearance since 2018, when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. In 2022, Philadelphia fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after winning their fourth NFC Championship.
