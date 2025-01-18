AccuWeather: Winter storm arrives Sunday to the Philadelphia region

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Steady snow will impact the Eagles game on Sunday before dangerous cold settles in early next week.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers developing. Rainfall totals look to be just enough to wet the ground with totals mostly under 1/10″ or less, high 43.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder with snow developing before lunchtime, high 34.

Snow will develop from southwest to northeast. This is a mostly all-snow event for our area with some initial inland mixing possible, and some rain along the coast.

Expect several hours of steady snow with 1″/hour rates possible. For those traveling to the Eagles game, you’ll want to dress warmly as snow is likely for the entirety of the game.

Snow wraps up between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., with some parts of our area seeing 3″ to 5″ of snow.

MONDAY (MLK DAY OF SERVICE): Turning windy and colder with sunny skies, high 24. Wind chill values will be in single digits with temperatures falling to the single digits by Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero. Although it will be sunny, it will likely be our coldest day in over two years, high 18. Another very cold night in the single digits is expected.

WEDNESDAY: A cold morning with wind chills once again below zero. The afternoon is sunny, but it’s another bitter cold day with wind chills near zero, high 18.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and still cold. Not as harsh as the past two days. High 26.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. High back around freezing, 34.