This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A major winter storm is heading toward the Philadelphia region, sweeping from the Midwest to the Northeast.

At least 22 states from Oklahoma to Vermont are under ice and snow alerts. An ice storm warning has been issued for the Appalachian Mountains from West Virginia to Pennsylvania, where significant ice accumulation is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Philadelphia region and will go into effect at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to bring a wintry mix overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Action News meteorologists say it will start as a brief snow shower before changing to rain and ice, making for a messy morning commute on Thursday.

The greatest impacts are expected northwest of I-95.

Luckily, it won’t last long, with the rain expected to end by midday Thursday.

However, another storm with ice and snow is possible for the Midwest and the Northeast this weekend.

The Action Cam spotted DelDOT crews putting brine down on the roads in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday night. PennDOT and PA Turnpike crews will also actively pre-treat roadways.However, officials say salt does not resolve all risks, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form.

Last winter in Pennsylvania, state officials say preliminary data shows that there were 151 crashes resulting in three fatalities and 55 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

Vehicle Restrictions

Restrictions are planned for certain vehicles during the storm along some Pennsylvania roadways.

Tier 2: In effect at 7 p.m. on Wednesday:

PA Turnpike I-70/76 from the New Stanton exit to the Carlisle exit

Tier 4: In effect at 7 p.m. on Wednesday:

I-70 from PA Turnpike I-76 to the Maryland border

I-79 from PA Turnpike I-76 to the end of I-79 North

I-81 from the Maryland border to I-80

I-83, entire length

I-99, entire length

I-283, entire length

I-376 from Toll 376 to I-80

Route 22 from Route 119 to I-99

Route 22/322 from I-81 to I-99

Tier 4 expanded: In effect at 10 p.m. on Wednesday:

I-80 from mile marker 4 to I-81

I-180, entire length

Tier 2 expanded: In effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday:

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension I-476 from the Lehigh Valley exit to the Clarks Summit exit