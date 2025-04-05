Other panelists included Jess King, executive director of The Steinman Institute and Emma Restrepo of 2PuntosPlatform. Jim Friedlich, executive director and CEO of Lenfest Institute of Journalism, moderated.

Glover moderated a panel on “Funding Local News,” which included Naeema Campbell, program officer for The Fund for New Jersey; Frances Sheehan, president and CEO of the Foundation for Delaware County; and Jessica Richards, program director for democracy and civic initiatives at the William Penn Foundation. Panelists shared the challenges of their efforts to help community news outlets provide information.

“We’re starting to understand that there are different kinds of ways communities get information,” Campbell said. “How is the news getting to people where they are at? Is it print anymore? Not always. Digital? How do you sift through that and how do we have those messages in those mediums where people are as technology is changing so quickly?”

Another panel, hosted by WHYY News Managing Editor Madhusmita Bora, explored “Why We Need Civic Dialogue.” Jamie Brunson, executive director of First Person Arts, said that civic dialogue helps bridge gaps between communities that are often isolated from each other.

“Philadelphia is a reflection of our national character in that we have these amazing neighborhoods and these neighborhoods are tight and they are fiercely proud,” she said. “I wish we’d be more inquisitive about their culture and their food and their way of loving and showing love. Because in my humble experience, it is amazing to open that door and talk to somebody you never thought you’d talk to and learn from.”

The summit also addressed the role of student journalists in shaping the future of news media and reporting on their own colleges during what is proving to be a tumultuous period on campus and for media.

“We are dealing with a lot about how Penn’s dealing with executive orders,” said Emily Scolnick, editor-in-chief of the Daily Pennsylvanian, the student paper at the University of Pennsylvania. “And something that we’re trying to emphasize in our news coverage – how is this affecting the Penn community itself? Who can we reach out to and what stories can we tell from that?”

The summit will continue Saturday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Editor’s note: The William Penn Foundation, Lenfest Institute for Journalism, The Fund for New Jersey, Fred and Barbara Sutherland/The Chatham Foundation, and The Foundation for Delaware County are WHYY supporters. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.