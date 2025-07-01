From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY partnered with the Trenton Community Street Team to host a public safety barbecue and civic news cookout in North Trenton, New Jersey, on Sunday featuring a locally owned barbecue restaurant.

The event drew roughly 175 attendees to Roberto Clemente Park despite the summer sun and heat. Trees and a pool on the property offered the coolest spots to beat the heat. More than 400 beverages were consumed on top of the hamburgers, macaroni and cheese, collard greens and ribs, which were just a few of the items on the menu. The event was made possible due to the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.

Other Trenton-based organizations such as Isles, Mercer County Community College and Capital Health’s VICTORY program, which focuses on violence intervention, were in attendance as well as Mayor Reed Gusciora.

“This is a great homespun event that I think especially the neighborhood really appreciates,” Gusciora said.

The event was hosted as part of WHYY News’ efforts to deepen community connections in South Jersey and Trenton, one of the cities within the newsroom’s coverage range. David Matthau, WHYY’s New Jersey statehouse reporter, and other WHYY employees talked to community members and asked what they wanted to see reported about Trenton and how the newsroom can better reflect the city.

“It’s important that news organizations embed in the community rather than helicopter in,” said Perry Shaw III, the director of the Trenton Community Street Team, which is a part of the Trenton Police Department. “Being able to be here, you can see people where they are and see people as humans.”

Shaw oversees the team, which, as he describes it, “focuses on interrupting the cycle of violence.” They do this by addressing the root causes of violence such as housing and mental health inequalities.

The free food was a great addition, Trenton resident Keshawn Johnson said. He noted that giving out free food was nice because some people might not have been able to afford lunch or a meal.