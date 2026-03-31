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WHYY News will focus on trust and truth while exploring the future of local news at the annual Civic News Summit, scheduled for April 3 and 4 at WHYY headquarters in Philadelphia.

The event is organized by WHYY’s news team, Bridging Blocks, the Institute for Nonprofit News and NewsMatch.

WHYY’s Morning Edition host Jennifer Lynn spoke with Sarah Glover, vice president of news and civic dialogue, about the 2026 summit and what attendees can expect.

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Jennifer Lynn: Congratulations on leading us into the third year of the summit. It’s an exciting time, and I find it to be a playground for journalists, community communicators and networkers. Attendees can learn how to create a podcast, diversity and media will be addressed, and there will be workshops on community engagement journalism. And one of the topics that we take very seriously at WHYY is the future of public media. You and I are asked on a regular basis about the future of public media. Where do you begin to tell its story from the perspective of a newsroom leader at WHYY?

Sarah Glover: The future of public media is bright, but it’s also evolving and changing, and it’s critical that, for those of us working in public media, we’re up to the task. And that includes being innovative and open to change. For the public, we can’t do this work without you. So your support as members of WHYY is critical to being able to support the dynamic programming and news and information service that we provide. We all know that in the past year, the federal government did not continue its funding of public media. And so that is a clear shift that public media stations across the country have to do things differently, turn to the community and really bolster their independent services that they provide to the public and to the community at large.

JL: Well, keeping public media whole is about listener and viewer reliance on it as a trusted, truth-telling source of information and news. What gets in the way the most of carrying that torch?

SG: You know, as a news leader, I would say if I had more staff, more reporters, more bandwidth, that I could really help our community be served even in a more dynamic way than we already are. We cover the entire state of Delaware, South Jersey, the entire Greater Philadelphia region; so that’s Center City and then the broader collar counties, and that takes bandwidth, that takes commitment. And we’re certainly committed, but we do have limitations based on the number of staff to get the job done.

So how are we unique as a news service? We’re very strategic in the stories that we tell. We’re very community-focused, so we can cue into the pulse of the community and respond to the feedback that we receive. And last but not least, we’re present. We’re there. We hosted over 100 in-person events in 2025, and we’re going to continue that public service of civic dialogue, of being present and, of course, responding to the needs of the community.