What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

With the U.S. approaching November’s general election, a coalition of Philadelphia journalists and community organizers is teaming up to enhance civic engagement.

On Tuesday, Every Voice, Every Vote, led by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, announced that more than $2.87 million in grants will support 71 media and community organizations to launch journalism and civic engagement projects that connect residents to local government and track the progress of Philly’s new mayoral administration.

WHYY News is among the media organizations, including The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Philadelphia Tribune and Philadelphia Gay News, that will join Every Voice, Every Vote for the collaborative effort. Participating community organizations include Committee of Seventy, Congreso de Latinos Unidos, PA Youth Vote and more.

Every Voice, Every Vote launched in 2023 as Philly’s largest journalism and community engagement collaboration ahead of the city’s historic mayoral election.

In 2024, the project aims to prioritize solutions-focused accountability reporting and civic engagement through four different calls to action: