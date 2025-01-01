Editor’s note: 2024 marked an exceptional year of storytelling at WHYY News

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dear WHYY News audience,

The past year brought economic challenges to the news industry and foreshadowed artificial intelligence changes that will impact future news publishing. While the media landscape continues to evolve, your local public media news team focused on serving you with timely storytelling in 2024.

What has remained constant at WHYY News is the chronicling of a range of storylines and news events across the Greater Philadelphia region, Delaware and South Jersey. Our accomplishments, as a collaborative cohort, are rooted in the public service mission we uphold each day. Meet the WHYY News staff, community team and audio programming staff here.

The first day of January 2024 started off as a bustling day in the WHYY newsroom as WHYY News broke the news that Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was sworn in in a private ceremony, hours before the official inauguration ceremony. From there, news staff kept pace with an unrelenting news cycle to keep our audience informed.

Let’s take a look back at some of our 2024 stories that resonated with our audiences and generated impact for our communities.

The WHYY News reporting staff consists of just 21 daily news reporters, two visual journalists and two national radio show reporters. What we accomplish publishing each week is impressive as the WHYY News staff covers tremendous ground in our news coverage of the fourth-largest media market encompassing Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey. We make impactful storytelling decisions each day to maximize our resources. “The Pulse,” our newsroom’s weekly radio programming featuring health and science journalism, has grown to being aired on more than 125 radio stations and we’ve picked up our first international station in Paris. This is a huge accomplishment and remarkable growth year over year.

The 2024 national election season was historic. Both candidates for national office visited the Philadelphia region and the swing state of Pennsylvania at unprecedented frequency. WHYY News prioritized politics and approached coverage as a newsroom-wide, team effort. We pulled in all resources to ensure comprehensive coverage. The Swing newsletter, a pop-up politics newsletter, was created.

On Election Day, we again set up an elections headquarters in the newsroom and assigned staff to report across Philadelphia and its suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey. The team documented the historic wins of President Donald Trump, Lisa Blunt Rochester and Andy Kim (Democratic Senate candidates), and Sarah McBride (Democratic Congressional candidate). The WHYY News team produced a live radio show on election night to keep audiences informed and up to date on dispatches from both Republican and Democratic headquarters across the region. Listen to the show here.

WHYY News was again recognized with more than 40 journalism awards in 2024 for its explanatory and investigative journalism, including national and regional Murrow Awards as well as Keystone Media Awards. We were named the 2024 Outstanding News Operation in large market radio by the Keystones. Our dogged reporting work is fueled by remarkable teams of digital journalists, audio editors and news editors. The folks behind the scenes make our work possible and they are the unseen heroes of our daily journalism and newscast production, as well as our community and engagement work. They are Alan Tu, Eric Nixon, Maria Pulcinella, Evan Croen, Dillon Dodson, Josh Mellman, Phil Davis, Nichole Currie, Lindsay Lazarksi, Charlie Kaier, Maiken Scott, Jamila Bey, Mark Eichmann, Kevin Donahue, Madhu Bora, Bobbi Booker, Caleb Wilkerson, Abbey Lamb, Anthony Cuffie, Eric Marsh Sr., Brisa Luzzi Casto, Rushawn Stanley, Al Banks, Jennifer Lynn, Cherri Gregg, Avi Wolfman-Arent, Mary Cummings-Jordan, John Weber and Sarah Glover.