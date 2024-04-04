Mayor Parker signs bills targeting quality of life in Kensington

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor Cherelle Parker signed three bills into law Wednesday designed to improve the quality of life in Philadelphia.

The actions ban gambling devices in convenience stores and gas stations, criminalize the installation of a license plate flipping device and mandate an 11 p.m. curfew for most businesses in the city’s Kensington section.

It was Parker’s first public bill signing since becoming mayor in January. On her first day in office, she declared a public safety emergency in Philadelphia. Parker said Wednesday it’s time to make the city a better place to live and work.

“This administration will use every tool in the toolbox to tackle the disorder that we have seen in Kensington,” she said.