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Uber has launched a six-figure advertising campaign criticizing Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s proposed $1-per-ride tax on rideshares.

The ad campaign calls on Philadelphians to voice opposition to the tax, saying it would affect citizens facing a high cost of living, as well as senior citizens and people with mobility issues.

Uber’s app began displaying a message last week saying, “Learn more about Mayor Parker’s proposed tax that will make your trips more expensive.”

Uber said in a statement that the campaign is focused on correcting a misconception among the Parker administration about who uses rideshare in Philadelphia.

“Our efforts are focused on amplifying the voices of the hundreds of thousands of weekly riders who use Uber to get to work, medical care, and school, and the more than 30,000 drivers who depend on the platform, ensuring policymakers understand the real-world consequences of this proposal,” an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The proposed tax would benefit the School District of Philadelphia, which is facing a $300 million budget deficit. The school district proposed $225 million in budget cuts for the 2026-2027 school year that would eliminate 220 substitute positions and reassign 340 school-based roles.