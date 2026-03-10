From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Chief Deputy Mayor Sinceré Harris, who led Mayor Cherelle Parker’s election campaign and has served as a top aide in her administration, has resigned, Parker announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, Harris will be “transitioning to a new career opportunity” in private practice after working in city government under Parker for two years.

“I wouldn’t be here but for her work—as campaign manager and now as one of my two chief deputy mayors in my administration,” Parker said. “I’ll always be grateful to her. But now it is time for Sincere to pursue her career opportunities outside city government, and I am fully supportive of this decision.”

Harris was named the executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in 2015 after serving as former Gov. Tom Wolf’s southeast political director during his gubernatorial campaign, according to the Philadelphia Tribune. She later joined Wolf’s administration as a staff member in the Office of Legislative Affairs.