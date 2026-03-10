Top Parker aide Sinceré Harris to step down as Philadelphia’s chief deputy mayor
Harris, who helped lead Mayor Parker’s historic 2023 campaign, has accepted a new job in private practice.
Philadelphia Chief Deputy Mayor Sinceré Harris, who led Mayor Cherelle Parker’s election campaign and has served as a top aide in her administration, has resigned, Parker announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, Harris will be “transitioning to a new career opportunity” in private practice after working in city government under Parker for two years.
“I wouldn’t be here but for her work—as campaign manager and now as one of my two chief deputy mayors in my administration,” Parker said. “I’ll always be grateful to her. But now it is time for Sincere to pursue her career opportunities outside city government, and I am fully supportive of this decision.”
Harris was named the executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in 2015 after serving as former Gov. Tom Wolf’s southeast political director during his gubernatorial campaign, according to the Philadelphia Tribune. She later joined Wolf’s administration as a staff member in the Office of Legislative Affairs.
She also served in an intergovernmental affairs role with former President Joe Biden’s administration.
The statement did not disclose whether the Parker administration planned to fill Harris’ position.
Her duties and responsibilities — including legislative and intergovernmental affairs, labor relations and sustainability — will be redistributed among members of Parker’s executive team, according to the release.
