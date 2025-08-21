From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The simple act of neighbors taking a walk is making a dent in reducing drug activity in West Philly, city leaders say.

Accompanied by police, community members who live near 52nd and Market streets have been walking around the neighborhood together, talking to drug dealers and telling them they aren’t wanted in the area.

The city offers help with extra services, including more cameras to catch dealers, better lighting to keep people from lurking in the shadows and other social services.

Mayor Cherelle Parker visited the neighborhood Thursday morning to compliment the neighbors on their hard work.

“You want to stop violence, give a man or a woman a reason to go to bed every night, to wake up in the morning to go to a job, to take care of their homes and take care of their families,” Parker said.

The effort, coordinated with the Philadelphia Community Outreach Corporation, also includes block cleanups and, in some cases, eliminating electrical service the dealers use to keep their phones charged and run speakers that play music to attract people to their operations.