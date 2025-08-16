Mayor Parker announces new contract for Philadelphia police officers

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker on Friday unveiled a two-year contract for the city’s police officers that includes across-the-board pay raises, a one-time cash bonus and a slate of new benefits aimed at improving officer wellness and retention.

The agreement, reached through arbitration with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, grants officers 3% annual raises in each of the next two years and a $3,000 one-time payment. The total cost over five years is projected at $343 million, according to the mayor’s office.

“This award is much more than just about dollars and cents,” Parker said at a news conference at City Hall. “It reflects our gratitude for the sacrifice [officers] make for our city, along with our obligation to govern with fiscal responsibility.”

She noted the “ultimate sacrifice” made by officers who were killed in the line of duty, including Jaime Roman, who was shot during a traffic stop in June of last year and later died from his injuries.

The deal introduces new benefits, including one annual “wellness day” for officers and a pilot program allowing up to five days of accrued sick leave to care for immediate family members. The city will also make a $5 million payment into the police retiree trust fund.

In a move Parker described as central to her long-standing neighborhood safety plan, the contract also allows for nonuniformed personnel to perform certain administrative and technical functions, such as court notices, dispatcher supervision and juvenile intake. The mayor said the shift would free up more sworn officers to patrol neighborhoods.