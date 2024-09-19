Hundreds pay their respects to slain Philly officer Jaime Roman
Officer Jaime Roman was shot in June and died from his wounds last week.
The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul was full of mourners as many others watched on a billboard-sized monitor outside the funeral mass for Officer Jaime Roman. Roman died last week after being shot during a car stop in June in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Department leadership rose in the early morning hours for a procession from police headquarters to the church, where Roman had a second public viewing before the funeral mass.
Before the mass officially started, Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke to the crowd.
“Today is a day to remember and honor the sacrifices to Jaime Roman, the ultimate pain and the price he paid,” Parker said.
Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel spoke of how Roman volunteered to come to the Kensington section of the city. He read from a memo Roman sent asking to be placed near the area where he grew up in order to serve his city.
“He’s leaving a legacy of courage, a legacy of dedication and a legacy of service to this city,” Bethel said.
His supervisor, Sgt. Angel Ortiz, said Roman didn’t have to come to the 25th District, but he went where he could be of help.
“It’s where he grew up, and he wanted to come back to 25th District and serve the 25th District and do good within his own community that he grew up in,” Ortiz said. “That’s his legacy.”
Officer Mark Clark of the Eddystone Police went through the academy with Roman.
“He was a family man, loved his kids, loved his wife, you know loved the job,” Clark said. “He’s just a gentle soul, spoke with a soft voice. He’s a great all-around great guy. It’s a shame this had to happen to him.”
Commissioner Bethel referred to the Mayor’s statement shortly after Officer Roman’s death that his sacrifice would not be in vain. He delivered one final message to the slain officer and his surviving colleagues in the department, saying, “Thank you for your service, and to all of you this work matters.”
Roman was posthumously promoted to sergeant for giving his life in the line of duty.
