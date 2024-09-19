Hundreds pay their respects to slain Philly officer Jaime Roman

Officer Jaime Roman was shot in June and died from his wounds last week.

Officers carry the casket

Fellow officers carry the casket into The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul before the funeral services for slain Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. Officer Roman was shot during what started out as a routine traffic stop in June. He fell into a coma and died last week. (For WHYY/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul was full of mourners as many others watched on a billboard-sized monitor outside the funeral mass for Officer Jaime Roman. Roman died last week after being shot during a car stop in June in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Department leadership rose in the early morning hours for a procession from police headquarters to the church, where Roman had a second public viewing before the funeral mass.

Before the mass officially started, Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke to the crowd.

“Today is a day to remember and honor the sacrifices to Jaime Roman, the ultimate pain and the price he paid,” Parker said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
  • Officers carry the casket
    Fellow officers carry the casket into The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul before the funeral services for slain Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. Officer Roman was shot during what started out as a routine traffic stop in June. He fell into a coma and died last week. (For WHYY/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
  • Three officers salute
    Fellow officers salute during for funeral service for slain Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman outside The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. Officer Roman was shot during what started out as a routine traffic stop in June. He fell into a coma and died last week. (For WHYY/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
  • Officers walk through the street
    Philadelphia Police Department leadership marches in formation to The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for the funeral service for slain Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. Officer Roman was shot during what started out as a routine traffic stop in June. He fell into a coma and died last week. (For WHYY/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
  • Officers walk aside a hearse in the street
    The funeral procession for slain Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman makes it's way to The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. Officer Roman was shot during what started out as a routine traffic stop in June. He fell into a coma and died last week. (For WHYY/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel spoke of how Roman volunteered to come to the Kensington section of the city. He read from a memo Roman sent asking to be placed near the area where he grew up in order to serve his city.

“He’s leaving a legacy of courage, a legacy of dedication and a legacy of service to this city,” Bethel said.

His supervisor, Sgt. Angel Ortiz, said Roman didn’t have to come to the 25th District, but he went where he could be of help.

“It’s where he grew up, and he wanted to come back to 25th District and serve the 25th District and do good within his own community that he grew up in,” Ortiz said. “That’s his legacy.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Officer Mark Clark of the Eddystone Police went through the academy with Roman.

“He was a family man, loved his kids, loved his wife, you know loved the job,” Clark said. “He’s just a gentle soul, spoke with a soft voice. He’s a great all-around great guy. It’s a shame this had to happen to him.”

Commissioner Bethel referred to the Mayor’s statement shortly after Officer Roman’s death that his sacrifice would not be in vain. He delivered one final message to the slain officer and his surviving colleagues in the department, saying, “Thank you for your service, and to all of you this work matters.”

Roman was posthumously promoted to sergeant for giving his life in the line of duty.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Tom MacDonald

Read more
Tom MacDonald operates a camera

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate