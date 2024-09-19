Hundreds pay their respects to slain Philly officer Jaime Roman

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul was full of mourners as many others watched on a billboard-sized monitor outside the funeral mass for Officer Jaime Roman. Roman died last week after being shot during a car stop in June in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Department leadership rose in the early morning hours for a procession from police headquarters to the church, where Roman had a second public viewing before the funeral mass.

Before the mass officially started, Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke to the crowd.

“Today is a day to remember and honor the sacrifices to Jaime Roman, the ultimate pain and the price he paid,” Parker said.