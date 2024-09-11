Philly police officer Jaime Roman, who was shot during traffic stop in June, has died

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Philadelphia police officer who had been hospitalized since being shot during a traffic stop back in June has died.

Officer Jaime Roman, who served in the 25th District, passed away on Tuesday. Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Roman was surrounded by family and had “bravely fought” since the shooting.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a social media post that a “grateful city mourns” the loss of Roman, a husband and father.

“For now, to Officer Roman and his family, we hold you in our arms and lift you up in prayer,” Parker said.

Bethel said more details would come on Wednesday.

“Please keep his family and friends in your prayers,” Bethel said.

The suspect in this case, 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, is being held on $12.5 million bail.

Officer Roman was shot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 on the 3500 block of F Street.

He was one of two officers who pulled Vazquez over.

Police say Vazquez had no license and the car was not registered. Officers called a Parking Authority tow truck and allowed Vazquez and three friends, who arrived at the scene in another vehicle after the traffic stop, to retrieve items.

The officers then saw a holster and confronted Vazquez, who fled. As he ran he fired three times toward police, hitting Roman in the neck. His partner was able to return fire but Vazquez was not hit. Vazquez kept running.

Police say he tried to carjack the driver of a minivan and then entered two homes, holding the second homeowner hostage.

SWAT officers surrounded the home and Vazquez was eventually taken into custody.

Sources tell Action News this is not the first time Vazquez fired at police.

Criminal records show Vazquez fired on officers in Puerto Rico after an alleged carjacking back in 2011.