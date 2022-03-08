Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was deliberately vague while addressing the case of police officers involved in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy last week.

“I expect there to be some developments with reference to that situation this week,” Krasner said during his weekly press conference Monday. He added that he had been talking with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw about the shooting and reviewed some video in the case.

The DA told reporters peppering him with questions that he would not say if a grand jury was reviewing the shooting, just that there would be a careful investigation into the incident.

Four officers were in an unmarked patrol car on a stakeout Tuesday night when their rear window was shattered by a gunshot, injuring one of the officers. Two officers then got out of the car and proceeded to chase the youth. The officers eventually shot and killed him.