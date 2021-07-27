A police killing in Philadelphia could change Pa. use-of-force cases forever

In that ruling, Tennessee v. Garner, the justices concluded, “The use of deadly force to prevent the escape of all felony suspects, whatever the circumstances, is constitutionally unreasonable.” Instead, an officer can only use such force to prevent an escape while having “probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.”

In a brief filed this month, Krasner’s office argued that, among other issues, state law is silent on the definition of “forcible felony” and very broad in its consideration of what a deadly weapon is, meaning these sections don’t pass constitutional muster.

Pennsylvania jurors deliberating in cases like Pownall’s should be told “ors” in a section of the law outlining when police can use deadly force should be read as “ands,” raising the bar for officers and more closely aligning the statute with the language of Tennessee v. Garner, the brief continued.

“We cannot have state law that encourages and incentivizes police officers to violate the Constitution while they are killing people,” Krasner said earlier this month.

In court documents, an attorney for Pownall said he acted in accordance with state law as it’s currently written and argued construing it in a different fashion would violate his due process rights.

Shanda Sibley, an assistant clinical professor of law at Temple University, doubts whether the added context Krasner seeks will fundamentally change dynamics and outcomes in police trials, given the volume and density of jury instructions.

“The way that information is presented isn’t very user-friendly,” Sibley said. “It’s just the judge droning on and reading a bunch of instructions in a row at the end of what is oftentimes a fairly long, exhausting, and complicated trial. … I’ve seen jury instructions go on for hours.”

Sibley sees a greater chance for impact when jurors ask for certain instructions — namely those around use-of-force rules — to be repeated or clarified while they’re deliberating.

David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh who agrees with Krasner’s argument, said, “What matters here is telling jurors a correct version of the law.”

Harris said the legislature has failed to address issues with the law for decades. Without movement in Harrisburg, he said the existing statute needs to be “interpreted to be consistent with the constitutional law that governs the law of every state.”

There is another justification in Pennsylvania’s use-of-force law that aligns more closely with U.S. Supreme Court precedent but still gives officers wide latitude in perceiving a threat. It allows police to use deadly force when they are preventing an escape and believe the person “will endanger human life or inflict serious bodily injury unless arrested without delay.”