4 Black men killed by Philly police and the officers who haven’t yet faced a jury

A day after a Minneapolis jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, many Philadelphians are feeling relieved and resolved.

Relieved that Chauvin, unlike many officers before him, was actually charged and was not acquitted. Resolved to use the rare verdict as fuel for radical change, particularly when it comes to police accountability and police-community relations in Black, Latino, and other communities of color.

“While the technical definition of justice has been rendered, we have not arrived at a place of justice yet. Justice will come when the police treat African Americans like they do their white neighbors,” said Bishop Dwayne Royster on Tuesday during a virtual “service of lament for Black lives.”

Against that backdrop, the outcomes of at least four recent police killings of Black men in Philadelphia are poised for renewed attention and scrutiny, as none of the officers involved have yet faced a jury. Here’s where those incidents stand.

David Jones

The murder trial for former Philadelphia Police Officer Ryan Pownall, who fatally shot 30-year-old David Jones during a traffic stop in June 2017, has been on hold for more than a year.

Pownall was about to stand trial in January 2020 when the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office filed an unusual pre-trial appeal that prosecutors said would set the table for a far more equitable proceeding — whenever the time comes.

DA Larry Krasner wants to change how the jury hears something fundamental to the case: part of Pennsylvania’s law regarding when a police officer can use deadly force.

On Tuesday — shortly before the verdict in the Chauvin trial was announced — the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania agreed to consider the DAO’s appeal.

If successful, the instructions to jurors about when officers can use deadly force would be tweaked so that the language is less broad. Krasner argues the current language is unconstitutional because it covers officers even when they don’t believe deadly force was necessary to protect themselves.

“We believe there are too many, and frankly illegal excuses built into Pennsylvania law for police homicide and what we believe is unjustified police violence,” said Krasner on Wednesday.

Pownall’s lawyer, Fortunato Perri Jr., has said the appeal helps prove his defense — that his client justifiably shot Jones.

“Clearly the existing law justifies his conduct,” said Perri last January. “The District Attorney’s Office decided to ignore the existing law in bringing this prosecution.”

Prosecutors say Jones, who is Black, had an illegal gun tucked in his waistband when Pownall, who is white, pulled him over while Jones was riding a dirt bike in Juniata Park. But they say Jones had already dropped the gun and was running away when Pownall shot him twice in the back.

A grand jury determined that Pownall was not in danger and should not have fired his service weapon, concluding that Jones’ death was unjustified. It was the first time an on-duty Philadelphia police officer had been charged with murder in nearly 20 years.

Jury selection is expected to start on Nov. 15, though it’s unclear when the state Supreme Court will hear arguments or render a decision.

In the meantime, Isaac Gardner, founder of the Justice for David Jones Coalition, said he will continue raising awareness about Jones’ death, even though he doesn’t expect the public to pay attention until the start of trial, when attention on the case will hit a peak.

“I’m happy for the family of George Floyd, but we need transparency in Philadelphia,” Gardner said. “Until we start taking all these murders seriously, we’re still gonna be left with what we’re left with.”

Gardner is planning a protest action in Center City on June 8, the fourth anniversary of the day Pownall fatally shot Jones.