Day-after protests of Walter Wallace Jr. killing start with Black Clergy march

Khabir also called for Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby’s resignation, after he issued a statement defending the officers for “doing their job and keeping the community safe.”

Khabir added that the time is much overdue for Black people in America to get the respect they deserve.

“We have been here for over 400 years,” he said. “We are the same Americans that fight for you in wars and the same ones that spend our money with you. Why don’t you respect us? Give us the respect that is due and respect Walter. Never forget that name because he is the beginning of what’s going on in our community of change.”

Rev. Donna Jones, a pastor at Cookman Beloved Community Baptist Church at 51st and Spruce streets, called for a culture change within the Philadelphia Police Department.

“A culture change that says our sons and our daughters deserve to live, they deserve to live first,” said Jones, who described herself as a product of West Philadelphia. “And our citizens who have mental health concerns, they have an extra special right and responsibility to [be protected].”

Jones also said it’s necessary to start talking about restorative justice for Philly neighborhoods.

“We are calling for those difficult conversations about race, those difficult conversations about mental health and those difficult conversations about gentrification and all of those things coming together in one tsunami that is destroying our communities unnecessarily,” Jones said.

“In the Bible, it says we should seek each other’s welfare in each other. West Philadelphia, we know that we are together. Our question is: the police department, are we together?”

Rev. Gregory Holston, who chairs the Black Clergy of Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Committee, said that if the police were called to help someone having a mental health crisis in the suburbs, the situation would have turned out drastically different.

“He would not be shot down the street,” Holston said while facing dozens of police officers in riot gear. “He would have been loved. He would have been nurtured. They would have been waiting patiently to find some way to bring him in without putting 10 bullets in his body.”

Holston also noted how police in Charleston, South Carolina, were able to arrest Dylann Roof without discharging their weapons after he murdered nine Black Americans during a Bible study at the Emanuel African Methodist Church.

“How dare you tell us you could not have hurt this young man?” Holston said. “…This man needed help. This mother called the police calling for help, and all you gave her were 10 bullets in her baby’s body.”

Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia, closed the rally with an emotional plea.

He said he is the father of two sons and a grandson, and couldn’t imagine something like this happening to one of them.

“This is senseless, this is unnecessary,” said Collier, holding back tears. “You cannot tell me that two armed policemen could not apprehend one Black man with a knife. I don’t care if he had a machete. They didn’t have to use the force they did.”

“My prayer is that something comes out of this that’s positive,” he added. “I want us to move forward and do the right thing by our people.”

The march wrapped up around 5:30 p.m. at the 18th District police headquarters at 55th and Pine streets.

Another protest was scheduled to begin in Malcolm X Park at 6 p.m.

Early Tuesday evening, Democratic presidential and vice presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris issued a statement regarding Wallace’s death.

“We cannot accept that in this country a mental health crisis ends in death,” the statement reads. “…Walter Wallace’s life, like too many others’, was a Black life that mattered — to his mother, to his family, to his community, to us.”

Monday night, a large number of protesters took to the streets in West Philadelphia in response to Wallace’s killing. Demonstrators and police clashed throughout the night, leading to at least 30 police officers reporting injuries and at least 91 arrests.

Several businesses were damaged on 52nd Street, a bustling business corridor still recovering from protests over the summer in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.