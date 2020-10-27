Disbelief and unanswered questions after fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace

Bruce Booker was at the shopping plaza on 57th and Vine by 7 a.m. Tuesday to drop off his wife who works at the Family Dollar there.

He and a dozen others were thinking of one thing: how police shot 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in Cobbs Creek and right in front of his mother?

“That man was 10 feet away from them and you’re going to gun him down in front of his mom?” asked Booker in disbelief.

There are still a lot of questions that remain unanswered, and video shows Wallace had a knife on him when two police officers shot him. Wallace, however, was accompanied by his mother and relatives told the Philadelphia Inquirer he was in distress when police arrived.

According to police, officers responded to a call for “a person with a weapon.”

Online video taken by an onlooker shows two officers firing their guns multiple times. Police accounts say the officers struck Wallace in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers took Wallace to Presbyterian Medical Center where Wallace died from his injuries shortly after 4 p.m.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of West Philly around 7 p.m. Monday in response to the video and Wallace’s killing.

The night was tense as protesters marched through West Philadelphia. The police department reported at least 30 of its officers were hurt, including a 56-year-old sergeant who suffered a broken leg when she was struck by a pickup truck at 52nd and Walnut.

The Monday protests also led to looting early Tuesday morning, which has left residents like Booker torn.

“They gonna protest, protest downtown,” he said as a dozen volunteers helped sweep up glass and store merchandise strewn across the shopping center. “All you’re doing is tearing our stuff up. We can’t even shop today.”