LISTEN: Learn about a helicopter pilot’s warning ahead of the MOVE bombing and its impact on the soul of the community by listening to the two-part podcast “MOVE at 40,” a WHYY News special report on Apple podcasts or anywhere you get your podcasts.

Dogged reporting by Tom MacDonald on the MOVE bombing’s 40th anniversary delivered explanatory journalism to WHYY News’ audiences in the Greater Philadelphia region and revealed untold facets of the fatal police bombing.

MacDonald found an exclusive angle and new source who had not previously been interviewed about the MOVE satchel bomb.

MacDonald reported live in 1985 from the 6200 block of Osage Avenue when the MOVE compound was hit by a satchel bomb dropped from a helicopter. The bomb, which was no larger than a backpack, didn’t just obliterate the MOVE compound — it destroyed more than 61 homes and killed 11 people, including five children.

When WHYY News editors met for a weekly meeting in March, we began discussing how we would strategically assign the reporting team to produce public service journalism commemorating this anniversary instead of retelling previous “who, what, where” storylines. I asked our news team to dig into and report on the bomb itself and find out more information on elements of its origin story.

MacDonald pored over 90 hours of media from the MOVE Commission hearings, which took place at WHYY starting in 1985. He began reviewing the material to report a fresh take on the tragedy and the “unconscionable findings.”