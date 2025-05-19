NJ Transit and the train engineers union reached a tentative agreement, ending the rail strike that began Friday morning.

At a hastily called news conference Sunday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy declined to give specifics of the deal but said it’s a good outcome for labor, for NJ Transit and for commuters and taxpayers.

“This is a very good day for New Jersey, and the sound that you probably hear is the sound of the state’s commuters breathing a collective sigh of relief,” he said. “To offer the understatement of the year, this is a very good outcome.”

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said regular rail service will not resume until Tuesday morning.

“We have to pre-position the equipment, we have to do safety checks, we have to make sure that the engineers who have now officially concluded the strike, or soon to conclude the strike, are now called into work,” he said. “This is an extraordinarily complex operation.

Kollori said that commuter safety is of utmost importance.