NJ Transit launched Thursday “Jersey Journeys: Every Stop Tells a Story,” an interactive map that connects historic sites by buses, light rail and trains.

The interactive map showcases the more than 150 sites in the Garden State that have ties to America’s birth 250 years ago.

“We are not just the Garden State, we’re the history state in many ways,” said NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri. “The fact that New Jersey Transit is able to contribute a little bit to educate our residents is a great honor.”

Among the transit-accessible sites that are tied to the Revolutionary War are the Old Tennent Presbyterian Church in Manalapan, which served as a field hospital for the Continental Army during the Battle of Monmouth in 1778, and Captain Joseph Buck Waterfront Park in Millville, which honors the war captain and Millville’s founder.

The latest initiative joins other NJ Transit campaigns that highlight Jersey offerings, such as “Transit to Trails,” which provides trip-planning information for more than 40 parks across the state, and “Pizza & Pints,” which helps people plan trips to more than 165 pizzerias, breweries, wineries and distilleries.