NJ Transit looks to improve services ahead of fare hike and major events

NJ Transit dealt with a lot last summer.

More than 1,800 trains were cancelled because of Amtrak’s infrastructure issues, the weather or mechanical problems. Agency CEO Kris Kolluri said his team is working hard and preparing to ensure that riders have a smoother experience going forward.

“That is the plan,” he said. “We not only have to worry about our regular commuting service, we also have to focus on those very big special events where a mass transit system has to work.”

When WHYY News spoke to Kolluri in late March, it was before NJ Transit’s first strike in more than 40 years. The strike was resolved within three days, but members of the union – the NJ Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, or BLET – still must vote to ratify the tentative agreement.

Kolluri, who was named head of New Jersey’s public transit agency last December, said 2025 is “not just a regular commuting year,” referring to the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and MetLife Stadium in North Jersey. He said he is working “every waking day” to make sure the system works “as best as it can.”

“The way you do it is threefold: Focus on customer service, focus on reliable service and make sure you have the best equipment on the system,” Kolluri said.

Aging infrastructure, big promises

During last year’s “summer of hell,” the Northeast Corridor, owned by Amtrak, experienced issues with its catenary wire system, which powers trains along the corridor. Kolluri said Amtrak presented a plan to NJ Transit to ensure that the system does not cause problems this summer.

“We’re trying to work with Amtrak to make sure they make the improvements necessary to the corridor so we don’t have a repeat of the last summer,” he said. “I’ll be the first one to say that Amtrak is operating on 100-year-old infrastructure.”

Though Amtrak owns the rails, NJ Transit owns the cars that run on the network. Kolluri said the agency is working to make sure train cars are being repaired and replaced as quickly as possible. The agency will receive its first shipment of new multi-level cars during the first quarter of 2026.

“What we are committing to is a continuous improvement of the system that, frankly, has not seen the kind of attention that it required over the last 50 to 60 years,” he said.