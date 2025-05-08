From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

NJ Transit reached a tentative agreement with its largest union Wednesday, offering a potential breakthrough as negotiations with rail workers grew increasingly strained.

Details of the agreement were not available pending the Amalgamated Transit Union notifying its members.

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said in a statement that the tentative agreement “reflects a shared commitment to our more than 5,500 dedicated employees represented by the ATU, our valued riders, and New Jersey taxpayers.”

Union officials also hailed the agreement and their relationship with the transit agency.

“Together, we have achieved a contract that delivers much-needed improvements, ensuring that our transit professionals are recognized and rewarded for their hard work and commitment to serving the public,” said Ray Greaves, the union’s international vice president, in a statement. “We are optimistic that this agreement will pave the way for a stronger future for our members and the communities they serve.”

The announcement comes a day after Kolluri railed against the NJ Transit Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, or NJ BLET, the union representing rail workers. A work stoppage that would shut down rail service could begin as early as May 16, if an agreement is not reached.

Train engineers overwhelmingly rejected a tentative agreement in April.