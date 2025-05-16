NJ Transit train engineers have gone on strike, forcing the agency to suspend all rail service and disrupting commuters across the region.

Nearly 500 members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen walked off their jobs at 12:01 a.m. Friday after the union and NJ Transit failed to reach a last-minute agreement.

During a late-night news conference at Newark Penn Station Gov. Phil Murphy said the offer made to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen was almost exactly what they had asked for.

“Being paid the same wage as engineers at other transit systems in our region,” Murphy said. “We must reach a final deal that is both fair to employees, and at the same time, affordable for New Jersey’s commuters and taxpayers.”

NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said over the past day the two sides came close to an agreement.

“The problem, or the challenge that currently exists is one that we cannot ignore,” he said. “There is no point in providing a compensation structure to a group of my colleagues which ultimately ends up bankrupting the agency.”

If NJ Transit were to give the engineers union the complete increase package they want, the “Me Too” clause with more than a dozen other unions would be triggered, forcing the agency to pay their workers higher salaries while financially crushing the transit authority, officials said.